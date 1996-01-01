The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
13
Rev. Noah
 None  Contact Contributor
Nov. 3, 2025, midnight
Bill Lupoletti was for so many things for so many people at WRIR. He was a kind, generous, font of music wisdom who tirelessly made sure that we decolonized our ears and kept this station running. We owe him an immeasurable debt of gratitude and he will be missed profoundly.
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador of 1st & 1st | Passin’ Thru | 1996
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Give ’Em the Boot III | Hellcat | 2001

Fanfare Ciocarlia | Romania | 007 (James Bond Theme) | Gili Garabdi | Asphalt Tango Records | 2005
Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Sénégal Fast Food | Dimanche à Bamako | Because Music | 2004
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Me Gustas Tú | Próxima Estación: Esperanza | Radio Bemba | 2001

The Ukrainians | England-Ukraine | Batyar (Bigmouth Strikes Again) | Kultura | Zirka Records | 1996

Señor Coconut | Chile-Germany | The Robots | El Baile Alemán | NN | 2000

Balkan Beat Box | Israel-USA | Bulgarian Chicks (feat. Vlada Tomova & Kristin Espeland) | Balkan Beat Box | Digital Monkey | 2005

Taraf de Haïdouks | Romania | Spune, Spune, Moș Bătrîn | Honourable Brigands, Magic Horses & Evil Eye | Crammed Discs | 1994

Jorge Ben Jor | Brazil | Ponta de Lança Africano | África Brasil | Universal Music Ltda. | 1976

Rachid Taha | Algeria-France | Rock el Casbah | Arabian 2000 & 1 Nights, Vol. 2 | Take 5 Music | 2007

Download Program Podcast
02:00:02 1 Nov. 3, 2025
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 02:00:02  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 