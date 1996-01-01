November 2, 2025: In Memory of Bill Lupoletti

Summary: Bill Lupoletti was for so many things for so many people at WRIR. He was a kind, generous, font of music wisdom who tirelessly made sure that we decolonized our ears and kept this station running. We owe him an immeasurable debt of gratitude and he will be missed profoundly.

Notes: Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador of 1st & 1st | Passin’ Thru | 1996

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Give ’Em the Boot III | Hellcat | 2001



Fanfare Ciocarlia | Romania | 007 (James Bond Theme) | Gili Garabdi | Asphalt Tango Records | 2005

Amadou & Mariam | Mali | Sénégal Fast Food | Dimanche à Bamako | Because Music | 2004

Manu Chao | France-Spain | Me Gustas Tú | Próxima Estación: Esperanza | Radio Bemba | 2001



The Ukrainians | England-Ukraine | Batyar (Bigmouth Strikes Again) | Kultura | Zirka Records | 1996



Señor Coconut | Chile-Germany | The Robots | El Baile Alemán | NN | 2000



Balkan Beat Box | Israel-USA | Bulgarian Chicks (feat. Vlada Tomova & Kristin Espeland) | Balkan Beat Box | Digital Monkey | 2005



Taraf de Haïdouks | Romania | Spune, Spune, Moș Bătrîn | Honourable Brigands, Magic Horses & Evil Eye | Crammed Discs | 1994



Jorge Ben Jor | Brazil | Ponta de Lança Africano | África Brasil | Universal Music Ltda. | 1976



Rachid Taha | Algeria-France | Rock el Casbah | Arabian 2000 & 1 Nights, Vol. 2 | Take 5 Music | 2007



