Summary: Get ready for two shows, part 1 and part 2. “Our guest today is Pony Man, an Executive Producer, AI content specialist, and cultural advocate. His journey has taken him from lighting and production roles on blockbuster films to creating music videos, and Indigenous-focused digital media. He’s now exploring how ancestral knowledge and cutting-edge AI can merge to shape the future of Indigenous film-making and storytelling. We’re excited to share his story and vision.”

ABOUT PONY MAN

Film and Television

Pony’s extensive film career spans roles as a lighting technician, director, and producer on major Hollywood productions, including Wild Hogs (2006), Terminator Salvation (2008), Cowboys and Aliens (2010), and The Avengers (2011). His technical expertise shines in roles like Rigging

Electrician, Lamp Operator, and Best Boy Electric on projects such as Breaking Bad (2008), 3:10 to Yuma (2006), and In Plain Sight (2007). Early on, he pioneered virtual reality R&D for The

Lawnmower Man (1991-1992) with Digital Media in Santa Cruz, CA, contributing to modern 4D infrastructure.



As a producer, Pony led Discover Navajo at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, managing multimedia cultural production and tribal relations. He produced and directed music

videos and public service announcements for Indigenous communities in Hawaii (1999-2001)

and served as Producer/Lighting Director for After After Party with Steven Quezada (2011-2012) and Buffalo Thunder Casino TV spots (2010-2011). From 2017 to 2020, Pony was Executive

Producer and Content Delivery Producer for NativeFlix and Indigenous Streaming Service, where he spearheaded Ntv Native Music Television, showcasing 300 Indigenous musicians and filmmakers in a groundbreaking platform for Native voices.

MUSIC AND ZIA STAR RECORDS

Under his stage name, Pony Man, Pony leads Zia Star Records, a platform amplifying

Indigenous artists. His latest single, Shake the Tail Feather (2025), is a vibrant anthem blending Navajo-inspired rhythms with themes of joy and unity, accompanied by a stunning music video set in a desert powwow arena. As Executive Producer, Pony champions artists like My Love Red

Hand and Eddie Moonville, driving a movement of cultural pride and creative innovation.

CONTACT

WEBSITE: ⁠www.nativehalloffame.org⁠

EMAIL: ⁠indigenousintel@icloud.com⁠

FOLLOW: ⁠https://ntv.life⁠

PRODUCTION: ⁠https://thunderbirdgroup.co⁠

