Queer journalists find silver linings in news clouds; the latest “Rainbow Rewind” recalls early November histories; Dutch voters choose their youngest-ever and first gay Prime Minister, a raid on an alleged “gay wedding” nets 25 in Nigeria, Queensland’s trans youth care ban is off and on again, religious Texas judges are allowed to snub queer weddings, the UK’s first LGBTQ military memorial gets flowers from the King, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ret and Michael Taylor Gray, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. Ken Miguel/NLGJA feature produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Cyndi Lauper; Garbage. In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!