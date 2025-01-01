Summary: Queer journalists find silver linings in news clouds; the latest “Rainbow Rewind” recalls early November histories; Dutch voters choose their youngest-ever and first gay Prime Minister, a raid on an alleged “gay wedding” nets 25 in Nigeria, Queensland’s trans youth care ban is off and on again, religious Texas judges are allowed to snub queer weddings, the UK’s first LGBTQ military memorial gets flowers from the King, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.