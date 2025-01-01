The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
David Kieve
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 4, 2025, midnight
We often hear the expression “we don’t negotiate with terrorists,” but what happens if the terrorists control all three branches of government? This week on Sea Change Radio, we talk to David Kieve, the president of EDF Action, an offshoot of the Environmental Defense Fund that focuses on public policy and political advocacy. We try to unpack some of the more deleterious policies of the current administration with a focus on rising energy prices and take a brief look at the landscape of Big Conservation.
Track: Synchro Feelings - Ilako
Artist: King Sunny Ade
Album: Synchro System
Label: Island
Year: 1983

Track: It’s All Right
Artist: The Impressions
Album: N/A
Label: ABC Paramount
Year: 1963

Track: I Just Want To See His Face
Artist: Rolling Stones
Album: Exile On Main St.
Label: Rolling Stones
Year: 1972

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Nov. 4, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 