Summary: We often hear the expression “we don’t negotiate with terrorists,” but what happens if the terrorists control all three branches of government? This week on Sea Change Radio, we talk to David Kieve, the president of EDF Action, an offshoot of the Environmental Defense Fund that focuses on public policy and political advocacy. We try to unpack some of the more deleterious policies of the current administration with a focus on rising energy prices and take a brief look at the landscape of Big Conservation.