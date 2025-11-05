Chad Marlow, Senior Policy Counsel with the ACLU; Peggy Bailey, Ex VP for Policy & Program Development, Center for Budget and Policy Priorities; Robert Shetterly, creator of the ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ project.
Trump’s National Security Memo Labels His Enemies Terrorists, Orders Investigations; Judge Forces Trump to use Contingency Funds to Restore SNAP Benefits to Nation’s Poor Families; 'Americans Who Tell the Truth’ Portraiture Project Aims to Inspire Courageous Citizenship Artist and activist.