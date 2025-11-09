The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 6, 2025, midnight
It's on the house! A round of favorites for our favorite listeners; epic jams from our past, chart toppers from our present and, as always we peer into the future of contemporary Celtic. Spend an hour with our favorites, just because. Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Martyn Bennett - Nae Regrets
The Scratch - Another Round
Vishten - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON
Mary Jane Lamond - If You Were Mine CANCON
Brogeal - Friday On My Mind
Dervish - Whelans
Feufollet - Cette Fois
Cassie And Maggie - Bow Down CANCON
Hoven Droven - Brekken
Tarras - The Seige
Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On?
The Mahones - One Last Shot CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel

58:42

Celt In A Twist November 9 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:58:42 1 Nov. 6, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 