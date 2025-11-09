It's on the house! A round of favorites for our favorite listeners; epic jams from our past, chart toppers from our present and, as always we peer into the future of contemporary Celtic. Spend an hour with our favorites, just because. Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Martyn Bennett - Nae Regrets The Scratch - Another Round Vishten - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON Mary Jane Lamond - If You Were Mine CANCON Brogeal - Friday On My Mind Dervish - Whelans Feufollet - Cette Fois Cassie And Maggie - Bow Down CANCON Hoven Droven - Brekken Tarras - The Seige Artists For Action - Which Side Are You On? The Mahones - One Last Shot CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel