From FRANCE- Beginning with a Press Review on how left-leaning European leaders are inspired by the way Mamdani developed his campaign in NYC. Following government plans for more austerity programs and cuts in the pension program, wealth taxes were proposed on the assets of French citizens owning over 100 million Euros- not an income tax but a tax on possessions. 86% of the French population supported the idea, the Parliament came up with a lite version, and then failed to pass any wealth tax at all. This week was the start of the 30th annual UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 30 being held in Brazil. At a preview meeting Brazilian President Lula da Silva expressed his goals in the meeting.



From GERMANY- The hurricane disaster in Jamaica, stimulated by global warming, is an example of the importance of limiting greenhouse gas emissions. In the last 2 weeks many nations announced new climate goals. UN Secretary-General Guterres pointed out that the Paris Agreement goal is already a failure but should make countries get more serious not surrender. Then an analysis of the goals of COP 30 and the effect Trump not sending a delegation and calling climate change a hoax will have on the conference.



From JAPAN- More than 5 feet of rain fell in parts of Vietnam in 24 hours, the most ever recorded in the country. In December Australia is going to start the ban on social media for those under 16. Following another Ukrainian bombing of a Russian oil port, Russia heavily bombed eastern Ukraine.



From CUBA- Last weekend the US military bombed another boat in the Caribbean alleged to be carrying drugs to the US , bringing the death toll to at least 64- the UN has demanded the US stop these attacks. According to Ox-Fam the 10 richest Americans have increased their wealth by $700 billion since the January. Israel continues bombing in Gaza and has only allowed 24% of aid trucks agreed to to enter Gaza. Then a report on the proposals for rebuilding the Gaza Strip.





"We in the West have deluded ourselves into believing that we actually have a truly free press. We don't. And we can see that in the difference between what Wikileaks does and what the rest of the press does."

--Julian Assange



