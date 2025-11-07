The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Electronic Intifada Radio
7 November 2025
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Peter Oborne
Nov. 7, 2025
In the wake of Israel’s genocide on Gaza, Britain’s main political parties stood firmly behind the offensive, finding themselves on the same side as elements of the far right. Much of the British media reinforced these distortions, echoing official lines and leaving the public with a distorted picture of what’s really happening. While UK officials aided Israel in devastating Gaza and undermining international law, the British public was largely misled about the true nature of these events. Journalist Peter Oborne joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss his latest book, Complicit: Britain’s Role in the Destruction of Gaza. The Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah discusses Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York mayor and explains why Israel fears him. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer brings us the latest from the so-called ceasefire.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

00:58:00 1 Nov. 7, 2025
