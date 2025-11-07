Summary: In the wake of Israel’s genocide on Gaza, Britain’s main political parties stood firmly behind the offensive, finding themselves on the same side as elements of the far right. Much of the British media reinforced these distortions, echoing official lines and leaving the public with a distorted picture of what’s really happening. While UK officials aided Israel in devastating Gaza and undermining international law, the British public was largely misled about the true nature of these events. Journalist Peter Oborne joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss his latest book, Complicit: Britain’s Role in the Destruction of Gaza. The Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah discusses Zohran Mamdani's victory as New York mayor and explains why Israel fears him. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer brings us the latest from the so-called ceasefire.

