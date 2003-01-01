The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
I’m Movin’ to Oregon or Something!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Nov. 7, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, rockin’ out with Transvision Vamp from 1988, so hey, welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 457. So ahh, here we go again. This time the Sonic Café presents a really cool mix pulled from 56 years. Elliot Lurie, lead singer from Looking Glass. The band that gave us the 1972 hit Brandy, is back with a 2020 acapella cover of the tune, featuring backing vocals from the Young Guns Quartet. We’ll spin that up in the second half of the show. Also music from Jim’s Big Ego, The Dead Milkman, Genesis, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, great blues from Solomon Burke, also listen for Way of the World 2024 music from the Fleshtones and of course many more. We also have another installment of Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know, from our friends at The Origins of Songs, plus ahh Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to scare us about an asteroid, George Carlin scares us about ourselves, and comedian Jim Gaffigan finds God. So yet another collection of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here the majestic Pacific Northwest, Let’s get to it, from 1987 the song is Think About Me, this is Tom Petty, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Want Your Love
Artist: Transvision Vamp
LP: Pop Art
Yr: 1988
Song 2: Think About Me
Artist: Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
LP: Let Me Up (I've Had Enough)
Yr: 2018
Song 3: God would understand
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 4: The Ballad of Barry Allen
Artist: Jim's Big Ego
LP: They're Everywhere!
Yr. 2003
Song 5: Extreme Ways (MOBY Cover)
Artist: POMPLAMOOSE
LP:
Yr: 2021
Song 6: Punk Rock Girl HD
Artist: The Dead Milkmen
LP: Beelzebubba
Yr: 1988
Song 7: The Dark Truth of American Rights: Japanese-American Internment in 1942
Artist: George Carlin
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Back In N.Y.C.
Artist: Genesis
LP: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (Disk 1)
Yr: 1974
Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.241)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 10: Since You've Been Gone
Artist: Aretha Franklin
LP: Classic Rock: 1968
Yr: 1968
Song 11: Paper
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Fear Of Music
Yr: 1979
Song 12: Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) Acappella
Artist: Elliot Lurie
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Turpentine
Artist: Elvis Costello & The Imposters
LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43
Yr: 2008
Song 14: Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
Artist: Solomon Burke
LP: Supposed to Be
Yr: 1964
Song 15: If Asteroid Apophis Hit Earth
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 16: Way of the World
Artist: The Fleshtones
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 17: Break It Down Again
Artist: Tears For Fears
LP: Elemental
Yr: 1993
Song 18: The Rocket Man
Artist: The Spotnicks
LP:
Yr: 1962
Song 19: Ben Hur Picked Off In A Gazebo
Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet
LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham
Yr: 1991
Song 20: Movin to Oregon Or Something
Artist: Jesse Pinkman
LP: Breaking Bad
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 7, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 