Summary: Sonic Café, rockin’ out with Transvision Vamp from 1988, so hey, welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 457. So ahh, here we go again. This time the Sonic Café presents a really cool mix pulled from 56 years. Elliot Lurie, lead singer from Looking Glass. The band that gave us the 1972 hit Brandy, is back with a 2020 acapella cover of the tune, featuring backing vocals from the Young Guns Quartet. We’ll spin that up in the second half of the show. Also music from Jim’s Big Ego, The Dead Milkman, Genesis, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, great blues from Solomon Burke, also listen for Way of the World 2024 music from the Fleshtones and of course many more. We also have another installment of Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know, from our friends at The Origins of Songs, plus ahh Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to scare us about an asteroid, George Carlin scares us about ourselves, and comedian Jim Gaffigan finds God. So yet another collection of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here the majestic Pacific Northwest, Let’s get to it, from 1987 the song is Think About Me, this is Tom Petty, and we’re the Sonic Café.

Artist: Transvision Vamp

LP: Pop Art

Yr: 1988

Song 2: Think About Me

Artist: Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

LP: Let Me Up (I've Had Enough)

Yr: 2018

Song 3: God would understand

Artist: Jim Gaffigan

Song 4: The Ballad of Barry Allen

Artist: Jim's Big Ego

LP: They're Everywhere!

Yr. 2003

Song 5: Extreme Ways (MOBY Cover)

Artist: POMPLAMOOSE

Song 6: Punk Rock Girl HD

Artist: The Dead Milkmen

LP: Beelzebubba

Yr: 1988

Song 7: The Dark Truth of American Rights: Japanese-American Internment in 1942

Artist: George Carlin

Song 8: Back In N.Y.C.

Artist: Genesis

LP: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (Disk 1)

Yr: 1974

Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.241)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr: 2024

Song 10: Since You've Been Gone

Artist: Aretha Franklin

LP: Classic Rock: 1968

Yr: 1968

Song 11: Paper

Artist: Talking Heads

LP: Fear Of Music

Yr: 1979

Song 12: Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) Acappella

Artist: Elliot Lurie

Song 13: Turpentine

Artist: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43

Yr: 2008

Song 14: Everybody Needs Somebody to Love

Artist: Solomon Burke

LP: Supposed to Be

Yr: 1964

Song 15: If Asteroid Apophis Hit Earth

Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Song 16: Way of the World

Artist: The Fleshtones

Song 17: Break It Down Again

Artist: Tears For Fears

LP: Elemental

Yr: 1993

Song 18: The Rocket Man

Artist: The Spotnicks

Song 19: Ben Hur Picked Off In A Gazebo

Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet

LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham

Yr: 1991

Song 20: Movin to Oregon Or Something

Artist: Jesse Pinkman

LP: Breaking Bad

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45's and LP's to cassettes and CD's and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.



The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way.



About the Sonic Café:



The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.



