Sonic Café, rockin’ out with Transvision Vamp from 1988, so hey, welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 457. So ahh, here we go again. This time the Sonic Café presents a really cool mix pulled from 56 years. Elliot Lurie, lead singer from Looking Glass. The band that gave us the 1972 hit Brandy, is back with a 2020 acapella cover of the tune, featuring backing vocals from the Young Guns Quartet. We’ll spin that up in the second half of the show. Also music from Jim’s Big Ego, The Dead Milkman, Genesis, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, great blues from Solomon Burke, also listen for Way of the World 2024 music from the Fleshtones and of course many more. We also have another installment of Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know, from our friends at The Origins of Songs, plus ahh Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stops by to scare us about an asteroid, George Carlin scares us about ourselves, and comedian Jim Gaffigan finds God. So yet another collection of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture from way out here the majestic Pacific Northwest, Let’s get to it, from 1987 the song is Think About Me, this is Tom Petty, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Want Your Love Artist: Transvision Vamp LP: Pop Art Yr: 1988 Song 2: Think About Me Artist: Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers LP: Let Me Up (I've Had Enough) Yr: 2018 Song 3: God would understand Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: The Ballad of Barry Allen Artist: Jim's Big Ego LP: They're Everywhere! Yr. 2003 Song 5: Extreme Ways (MOBY Cover) Artist: POMPLAMOOSE LP: Yr: 2021 Song 6: Punk Rock Girl HD Artist: The Dead Milkmen LP: Beelzebubba Yr: 1988 Song 7: The Dark Truth of American Rights: Japanese-American Internment in 1942 Artist: George Carlin LP: Year: Song 8: Back In N.Y.C. Artist: Genesis LP: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (Disk 1) Yr: 1974 Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know (Pt.241) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 10: Since You've Been Gone Artist: Aretha Franklin LP: Classic Rock: 1968 Yr: 1968 Song 11: Paper Artist: Talking Heads LP: Fear Of Music Yr: 1979 Song 12: Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) Acappella Artist: Elliot Lurie LP: Yr: 2020 Song 13: Turpentine Artist: Elvis Costello & The Imposters LP: Paste Magazine Sampler 43 Yr: 2008 Song 14: Everybody Needs Somebody to Love Artist: Solomon Burke LP: Supposed to Be Yr: 1964 Song 15: If Asteroid Apophis Hit Earth Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: 2024 Song 16: Way of the World Artist: The Fleshtones LP: Yr: 2024 Song 17: Break It Down Again Artist: Tears For Fears LP: Elemental Yr: 1993 Song 18: The Rocket Man Artist: The Spotnicks LP: Yr: 1962 Song 19: Ben Hur Picked Off In A Gazebo Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham Yr: 1991 Song 20: Movin to Oregon Or Something Artist: Jesse Pinkman LP: Breaking Bad
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)