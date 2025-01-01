1. Poiver Malabar - dela 2. SK Anthem - Serial Killers (B-Real, Xzibit, Demrick) 3. Unsaid - Blac Sxpreme feat. Pro Dway 4. The Bush - Bush Babees feat. Mic Handz and Marz Money 5. Sacrifice - Shad feat. Homeboy Sandman 6. Beyond The Static - Future Infinite (Imperial and Stewart Garry) 7. Ready For War - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Wordburglar and More Or Les 8. City Rebellion - Kaydron with Declan and Kayden 9. Pour The Henny - Mobb Deep feat. Nas 10. Welcome to the City - Sixman feat. Sonny Ski 11. My Joker Ways - Classik & Karmawin 12. Life (instrumental) - BambuDeAsiatic 13. Life - BambuDeAsiatic 14. Make A Living - Edo. G & Parental 15. What's Your Purpose - J. Scott da illesT feat. Skyzoo 16. Prevail - J. Scienide & Giallo Point 17. Moment In Time - Korben Palace feat. John Robinson and J. Scott da illesT 18. Irreversible - Koralle & Yawuh 19. Broken Streetlight - Shark the SOB feat. Hi-Q 20. Wishing Well - Potatohead People & Slippery Elm 21. Carmine Went Down - K-Def
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.