The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Andy Z, Danielle Miller, Sunsara Taylor, Cornel West
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Nov. 9, 2025, midnight
This episode is “Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now”, an event held at Advent Lutheran Church in Manhattan on October 16, 2025.

It was an organizing meeting leading up to a rally to be held in Washington DC on November 5th, 2025, and for subsequent actions.

Refuse Fascism is a group calling for the nonviolent unrelenting struggle of thousands, growing into millions in the capital, united around the single demand "Trump must go now.”
Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com.

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (01:01:07) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Omits the Pastor Danielle Miller segment. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

---

Approximate Timeline for Version 1:

00:00:00 Andy Z (Run Time: 10:58)
00:10:58 Pastor Danielle Miller (4:01)
00:14:59 Andy Z (1:14)
00:16:13 Sunsara Taylor (26:02)
00:42:15 Andy Z (:41)
00:42:56 Cornel West (18:11)
01:01:07 End



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now Download Program Podcast
Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
01:01:07 1 Oct. 16, 2025
Advent Lutheran Church, Manhattan, NYC
  View Script
    
 01:01:07  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
00:59:00 1 Oct. 16, 2025
Advent Lutheran Church, Manhattan, NYC
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  192Kbps flac
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 