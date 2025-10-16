|
Program Information
|Essential Dissent
|13
|Andy Z, Danielle Miller, Sunsara Taylor, Cornel West
Essential Dissent
|Nov. 9, 2025, midnight
| This episode is “Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now”, an event held at Advent Lutheran Church in Manhattan on October 16, 2025.
It was an organizing meeting leading up to a rally to be held in Washington DC on November 5th, 2025, and for subsequent actions.
Refuse Fascism is a group calling for the nonviolent unrelenting struggle of thousands, growing into millions in the capital, united around the single demand "Trump must go now.”
|Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent.
Notify Wilton via wvought at gmail dot com.
Thanks!
|There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.
Version 1: The full audio (01:01:07) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.
Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Omits the Pastor Danielle Miller segment. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
---
Approximate Timeline for Version 1:
00:00:00 Andy Z (Run Time: 10:58)
00:10:58 Pastor Danielle Miller (4:01)
00:14:59 Andy Z (1:14)
00:16:13 Sunsara Taylor (26:02)
00:42:15 Andy Z (:41)
00:42:56 Cornel West (18:11)
01:01:07 End
—
DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.
| Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now
|Optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|01:01:07
|1
| Oct. 16, 2025
|Advent Lutheran Church, Manhattan, NYC
|
| View Script
|1
| 01:01:07
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
| Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now
|RADIO READY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3)
|00:59:00
|1
| Oct. 16, 2025
|Advent Lutheran Church, Manhattan, NYC
|
| View Script
|1
| 00:59:00
| 192Kbps flac
(MB) None
|3
