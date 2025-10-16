Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andy Z, Danielle Miller, Sunsara Taylor, Cornel West

Date Published: Nov. 9, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is “Refuse Fascism - Trump Must Go Now”, an event held at Advent Lutheran Church in Manhattan on October 16, 2025.



It was an organizing meeting leading up to a rally to be held in Washington DC on November 5th, 2025, and for subsequent actions.



Refuse Fascism is a group calling for the nonviolent unrelenting struggle of thousands, growing into millions in the capital, united around the single demand "Trump must go now.”

