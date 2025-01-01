Everybody pushing biofuels to save climate. Guest Cian Delaney from European NGO hub T&E finds these green alternatives could be worse than the fossil fuels they replace. With extreme wildfires, heatwaves, and hurricanes author and researcher Susannah Fisher on her new book SINK OR SWIM: How the World Needs to Adapt to a Changing Climate.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "The Dark" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:16 for stations needing ID or announcements.