Environment stories from the grassroots perspective are the special interest of Shilpi Chhotray. In this interview, she speaks about relationships with environmental activists around the world, with emphasis on minorities and indigenous people. The program includes excerpts from some of her interviews and productions, as well as her advice on how we must tackle environment issues from the ground up.
Interview by Suki Wessling, excerpted from an episode of her one-hour series The Babblery, produced with support from KSQD-FM. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
