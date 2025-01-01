The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
about activism around the world
Weekly Program
Shilpi Chhotray, President and Co-founder of Counterstream Media, and producer of the new podcast Counterstream for The Nation.
Nov. 10, 2025, midnight
Environment stories from the grassroots perspective are the special interest of Shilpi Chhotray. In this interview, she speaks about relationships with environmental activists around the world, with emphasis on minorities and indigenous people. The program includes excerpts from some of her interviews and productions, as well as her advice on how we must tackle environment issues from the ground up. 
Interview by Suki Wessling, excerpted from an episode of her one-hour series The Babblery, produced with support from KSQD-FM. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service as been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:46 1 Nov. 10, 2025
Calfornia, USA; British Columbia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 