“Today on Indigenous in the News, we are honored to welcome back C. Pony ‘Pony Man’ Vigil, a Navajo filmmaker, producer, and innovator who bridges Indigenous storytelling with the future of technology. From working on major films like The Avengers and Cowboys & Aliens to pioneering ‘Indigenous AI’ as a cultural and ethical framework for media, Pony brings a unique perspective on creativity, community, and the role of Indigenous voices in global storytelling.”ABOUT PONY MAN



Film and TelevisionPony’s extensive film career spans roles as a lighting technician, director, and producer on major Hollywood productions, including Wild Hogs (2006), Terminator Salvation (2008), Cowboys and Aliens (2010), and The Avengers (2011). His technical expertise shines in roles like RiggingElectrician, Lamp Operator, and Best Boy Electric on projects such as Breaking Bad (2008), 3:10 to Yuma (2006), and In Plain Sight (2007). Early on, he pioneered virtual reality R&D for TheLawnmower Man (1991-1992) with Digital Media in Santa Cruz, CA, contributing to modern 4D infrastructure.



As a producer, Pony led Discover Navajo at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, managing multimedia cultural production and tribal relations. He produced and directed musicvideos and public service announcements for Indigenous communities in Hawaii (1999-2001)and served as Producer/Lighting Director for After After Party with Steven Quezada (2011-2012) and Buffalo Thunder Casino TV spots (2010-2011). From 2017 to 2020, Pony was ExecutiveProducer and Content Delivery Producer for NativeFlix and Indigenous Streaming Service, where he spearheaded Ntv Native Music Television, showcasing 300 Indigenous musicians and filmmakers in a groundbreaking platform for Native voices.



MUSIC AND ZIA STAR RECORDS



Under his stage name, Pony Man, Pony leads Zia Star Records, a platform amplifyingIndigenous artists. His latest single, Shake the Tail Feather (2025), is a vibrant anthem blending Navajo-inspired rhythms with themes of joy and unity, accompanied by a stunning music video set in a desert powwow arena. As Executive Producer, Pony champions artists like My Love RedHand and Eddie Moonville, driving a movement of cultural pride and creative innovation.



