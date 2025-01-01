The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 11-10-25
Weekly Program
Zohran Mamdani; Jonathan Bailey; Harvey Milk; Dianne Feinstein; Andy Humm and Ann Northrop.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 11, 2025, midnight
Rainbow celebrations set sail on a U.S. blue tsunami; remembering the San Francisco assassinations in November 1978 that shocked the world; Tasmania approves reparations to anti-queer sex law victims, U.S. Supremes let Trump’s X gender passport ban stand, a federal appeals court lets Texas continue to ban drag, British actor/dancer Jonathan Bailey becomes the first out gay to be named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, the U.S. Supreme Court rejects a challenge to marriage equality, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Marcos Najera and Melanie Keller, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. “Prelude to a Riot” produced by Greg Gordon. Special thanks to Andy Humm and Ann Northrop and “GayUSA” [gayusatv.org]. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Bread; The Tom Robinson Band; Holly Near, Meg Christian, Joan Baez; Willie Nelson.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
