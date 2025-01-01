The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Special Guest Joe Sokohl
Nov. 11, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

In July of 2024 I invited the old host, Joe Sokohl, of WCVE’s Blue Mondays to co-host the show. Well Joe is back for another two hours of great blues music and interesting tales. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Grainne Duffy Dirt Woman Blues Dirt Woman Blues MoMojo Records
Elizabeth Wise and Her Guys Mama's Blues Reckless Sophistication Planetary Records
Jd Simo & Luther Dickinson Serves Me Right To Suffer Do the Rump! Forty Below Records
Dave Specter The Times They Are Deranging (The Buck Stops Where?) Single Pre-Release
Mike Zito Death Don't Have No Mercy Life Is Hard Gulf Coast Records
Tinsley Ellis Death Letter Blues Naked Truth Alligator Records
Carrie Welling In Waves In Waves - Single Carrie Welling
Joanne Shaw Taylor Drowning In A Sea Of Love Heavy Soul Journeyman Records / Joanne Shaw Taylor
Shemekia Copeland Blame It On Eve Blame It On Eve Alligator Records
The Nick Moss Band Rambling on My Mind (feat. Dennis Gruenling) The High Cost of Low Living Alligator
Bill Blue Can't Get No Gas Live at the King's Head Inn self
Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones Double Down Double Down Mighty Tiger Records
George Thorogood Hard Stuff The Hard Stuff Mercury Studios
Jimmy Thackery Big Long Buick Live in Detroit white river records
Ken Valdez Detroit Iron Soul Renegade (Deluxe Edition) Five Swords Records
The Nighthawks Can't Lose What You Never Had (feat. Gregg Allman) Live at the Scorpion Lounge Botleg
Cher I Walk On Guilded Splinters 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic
Li'l Ronnie & The Grand Dukes I Need Your Love So Bad Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul Records
Sue Foley Howlin' for My Darlin' Live In Austin - Volume 1 Guitar Woman Records
Leilani Kilgore Feeling Lucky The Devil You Know Leilani Kilgore
Yates McKendree Give Me Time Need To Know Qualified Records
Kurt Crandall Shorty's Got to Go Get Wrong With Me YesterYear Records

02:00:00 1 Nov. 10, 2025
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
