The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
In July of 2024 I invited the old host, Joe Sokohl, of WCVE’s Blue Mondays to co-host the show. Well Joe is back for another two hours of great blues music and interesting tales. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Grainne Duffy Dirt Woman Blues Dirt Woman Blues MoMojo Records Elizabeth Wise and Her Guys Mama's Blues Reckless Sophistication Planetary Records Jd Simo & Luther Dickinson Serves Me Right To Suffer Do the Rump! Forty Below Records Dave Specter The Times They Are Deranging (The Buck Stops Where?) Single Pre-Release Mike Zito Death Don't Have No Mercy Life Is Hard Gulf Coast Records Tinsley Ellis Death Letter Blues Naked Truth Alligator Records Carrie Welling In Waves In Waves - Single Carrie Welling Joanne Shaw Taylor Drowning In A Sea Of Love Heavy Soul Journeyman Records / Joanne Shaw Taylor Shemekia Copeland Blame It On Eve Blame It On Eve Alligator Records The Nick Moss Band Rambling on My Mind (feat. Dennis Gruenling) The High Cost of Low Living Alligator Bill Blue Can't Get No Gas Live at the King's Head Inn self Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones Double Down Double Down Mighty Tiger Records George Thorogood Hard Stuff The Hard Stuff Mercury Studios Jimmy Thackery Big Long Buick Live in Detroit white river records Ken Valdez Detroit Iron Soul Renegade (Deluxe Edition) Five Swords Records The Nighthawks Can't Lose What You Never Had (feat. Gregg Allman) Live at the Scorpion Lounge Botleg Cher I Walk On Guilded Splinters 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic Li'l Ronnie & The Grand Dukes I Need Your Love So Bad Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul Records Sue Foley Howlin' for My Darlin' Live In Austin - Volume 1 Guitar Woman Records Leilani Kilgore Feeling Lucky The Devil You Know Leilani Kilgore Yates McKendree Give Me Time Need To Know Qualified Records Kurt Crandall Shorty's Got to Go Get Wrong With Me YesterYear Records