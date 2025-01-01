Notes: Hey Listeners,



In July of 2024 I invited the old host, Joe Sokohl, of WCVE’s Blue Mondays to co-host the show. Well Joe is back for another two hours of great blues music and interesting tales. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Grainne Duffy Dirt Woman Blues Dirt Woman Blues MoMojo Records

Elizabeth Wise and Her Guys Mama's Blues Reckless Sophistication Planetary Records

Jd Simo & Luther Dickinson Serves Me Right To Suffer Do the Rump! Forty Below Records

Dave Specter The Times They Are Deranging (The Buck Stops Where?) Single Pre-Release

Mike Zito Death Don't Have No Mercy Life Is Hard Gulf Coast Records

Tinsley Ellis Death Letter Blues Naked Truth Alligator Records

Carrie Welling In Waves In Waves - Single Carrie Welling

Joanne Shaw Taylor Drowning In A Sea Of Love Heavy Soul Journeyman Records / Joanne Shaw Taylor

Shemekia Copeland Blame It On Eve Blame It On Eve Alligator Records

The Nick Moss Band Rambling on My Mind (feat. Dennis Gruenling) The High Cost of Low Living Alligator

Bill Blue Can't Get No Gas Live at the King's Head Inn self

Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones Double Down Double Down Mighty Tiger Records

George Thorogood Hard Stuff The Hard Stuff Mercury Studios

Jimmy Thackery Big Long Buick Live in Detroit white river records

Ken Valdez Detroit Iron Soul Renegade (Deluxe Edition) Five Swords Records

The Nighthawks Can't Lose What You Never Had (feat. Gregg Allman) Live at the Scorpion Lounge Botleg

Cher I Walk On Guilded Splinters 3614 Jackson Highway Rhino Atlantic

Li'l Ronnie & The Grand Dukes I Need Your Love So Bad Got It Live From '05 Ellersoul Records

Sue Foley Howlin' for My Darlin' Live In Austin - Volume 1 Guitar Woman Records

Leilani Kilgore Feeling Lucky The Devil You Know Leilani Kilgore

Yates McKendree Give Me Time Need To Know Qualified Records

Kurt Crandall Shorty's Got to Go Get Wrong With Me YesterYear Records

