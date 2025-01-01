The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From the Vaults, An Unflinching Understanding of What's Happening in the World and the Horror it Holds
Weekly Program
Peter Fritzsche (Historian and author); Sasha Abramsky (Writer, Professor at UC Davis); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2025, midnight
Peter Fritzsche deciphers the puzzle of Nazism's ideological grip. The goal was to create a new national and racial self-consciousness among Germans. For Germany to live, others - especially Jews - had to die. Sasha Abramsky on Trump and Hitler in the 1930s. Bob Avakian on What's the relationship between fighting fascism and making revolution?
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-251112 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 