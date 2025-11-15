The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 13, 2025, midnight
Happy 25th birthday to the iPod! It inspired this weekly hour of contemporary global music, and it's probably hiding in the back of ​your junk drawer. You'll want to download this show which is loaded with new spins from distant lands, like Yalla Miku's Eritrean/Swiss post-punk, Venezuelan rhythms updated by Venezonix, more Mariachi El Bronx and a debut from Alex Cuba's Indole! Join us on the air and on the pod.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yalla Miku - Al Sayf
Venezonix - Para Cantarle A San Juan (feat. San Juan USA)
Alex Cuba - Para Contarte Este Amor CANCON
Tasha T, Mel Dube, Kandice KASH - Show Us The Way CANCON
Mariachi El Bronx - Forgive Or Forget
Noura Mint Seymali - Ch'tib (Naha)
Skeewiff - Man Of Constant Sorrow
Speech, Neneh Cherry - Braided Hair
Zuaraz - O Faith
Rebekka Bakken - Mit Hjerte Alltid Vanker
Naked Family - Chihuahau
Syd de Palma - Principe
Kraak & Smaak - Keep On Searching

59:42

World Beat Canada Radio November 15 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:42 1 Nov. 13, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 