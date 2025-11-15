Happy 25th birthday to the iPod! It inspired this weekly hour of contemporary global music, and it's probably hiding in the back of your junk drawer. You'll want to download this show which is loaded with new spins from distant lands, like Yalla Miku's Eritrean/Swiss post-punk, Venezuelan rhythms updated by Venezonix, more Mariachi El Bronx and a debut from Alex Cuba's Indole! Join us on the air and on the pod.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yalla Miku - Al Sayf Venezonix - Para Cantarle A San Juan (feat. San Juan USA) Alex Cuba - Para Contarte Este Amor CANCON Tasha T, Mel Dube, Kandice KASH - Show Us The Way CANCON Mariachi El Bronx - Forgive Or Forget Noura Mint Seymali - Ch'tib (Naha) Skeewiff - Man Of Constant Sorrow Speech, Neneh Cherry - Braided Hair Zuaraz - O Faith Rebekka Bakken - Mit Hjerte Alltid Vanker Naked Family - Chihuahau Syd de Palma - Principe Kraak & Smaak - Keep On Searching