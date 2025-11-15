Summary: Happy 25th birthday to the iPod! It inspired this weekly hour of contemporary global music, and it's probably hiding in the back of ​your junk drawer. You'll want to download this show which is loaded with new spins from distant lands, like Yalla Miku's Eritrean/Swiss post-punk, Venezuelan rhythms updated by Venezonix, more Mariachi El Bronx and a debut from Alex Cuba's Indole! Join us on the air and on the pod.