Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 13, 2025, midnight
It shor​e ain't grandpappy's playlist. It's the Contemporary Celtic Countdown, your chance to catch up with today's Celtic taste-makers, innovators and fusionists - 10 of our top tracks from our latest chart, plus a debut or two. Keep it fresh, Canada! You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira - Road Trip To Cape Breton CANCON
Cassie and Maggie - Bow Down ​CANCON
Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb
The Rumjacks - An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine's Day
Grumpy O' Sheep - Fiddler's Despair
Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us?
Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley
Woodlands Backfall - Bonnet Reels
Brogeal - Draw The Line
Eloise & Co. - Humours Of Trim
Basco - Nor Any Drop To Drink
Afro Celt Sound System - Colossus

59:30

