It shore ain't grandpappy's playlist. It's the Contemporary Celtic Countdown, your chance to catch up with today's Celtic taste-makers, innovators and fusionists - 10 of our top tracks from our latest chart, plus a debut or two. Keep it fresh, Canada! You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira - Road Trip To Cape Breton CANCON Cassie and Maggie - Bow Down CANCON Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb The Rumjacks - An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine's Day Grumpy O' Sheep - Fiddler's Despair Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us? Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley Woodlands Backfall - Bonnet Reels Brogeal - Draw The Line Eloise & Co. - Humours Of Trim Basco - Nor Any Drop To Drink Afro Celt Sound System - Colossus