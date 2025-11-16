Notes: Pat Chessell - This Is The Life CANCON

Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira - Road Trip To Cape Breton CANCON

Cassie and Maggie - Bow Down ​CANCON

Langan Band - Leg Of Lamb

The Rumjacks - An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine's Day

Grumpy O' Sheep - Fiddler's Despair

Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us?

Haggis X-1 - Down In The Valley

Woodlands Backfall - Bonnet Reels

Brogeal - Draw The Line

Eloise & Co. - Humours Of Trim

Basco - Nor Any Drop To Drink

Afro Celt Sound System - Colossus



59:30