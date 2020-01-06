Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251114.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion because of an edit they made to his speech on January 6, 2020- the day that hundreds of his supporters forced their way into the US Capitol and vandalized it. The edit was in the show Panorama that aied in October 2024 just before the election. The BBC Director General and the News CEO resigned after criticism. An interview with David Kaye a professor of law at University of California, Irvine.



From JAPAN- The head of the International Criminal Court (the ICC) has called for global cooperation to help it maintain its independence and impartiality. A second typhoon came ashore in the Philippines and Asia this week. More than 150 countries are officially attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Brazil. The Trump administration chose not to attend and has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement- an unofficial coalition of US state and municipal governments and private companies are attending as “America Is All In.”



From FRANCE- 3 press reviews. First the international papers on the opening of COP 30 without an official delegation from the US, and whether past conferences have made a difference. Then international papers on China as the new leader in the renewable energy expansion. Finally press reviews on AI as a Trojan Horse.



From CUBA- The mayor of Chicago asked the UNHRC to investigate the US government immigration crackdown. Trump says the US is boycotting the G20 Summit in South Africa. The US military has continued extrajudicial killings of people allegedly transporting drugs to the US. Israeli air raids and drone attacks continue in Gaza. The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the occupied West Bank is facing its largest displacement crisis in 50 years.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"When the missionaries came to Africa they had the Bible and we had the land. They said "Let us pray." We closed our eyes. When we opened them we had the Bible and they had the land."

--Desmond Tutu



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net