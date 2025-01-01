My guest in this program is Sam La Budde, a catalyst, if not the catalyst, in getting dolphins out of tuna nets. He has been an activist with the Earth Island Institute and a number of other organizations. In this conversation, we discussed the history of the dolphins, endangered species in Taiwan, and a potential economic boycott of redwood lumber. This program was originally broadcast in September of 1992, when Radio Curious was called Government, Politics and Ideas.
Originally Broadcast: September 14, 1992
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
