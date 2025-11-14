The Gaza government media office stated on November 6th that barely a quarter of the expected and needed aid has entered the strip since the October 10th ceasefire, confirming that “the occupation continues its policy of strangulation, starvation, humanitarian pressure, and political blackmail against Palestinians in the Gaza strip.” Dorotea Gucciardo speaks with host Nora Barrows-Friedman about the current health, medical and humanitarian situation there. She’s the director of development with the medical solidarity organization, Glia and joins us from Gaza.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers recent messages from the resistance in Gaza acknowledging two years of armed forces support operations during the Battle of al-Aqsa Flood.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net