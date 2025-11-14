The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
14 November 2025
2
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Dorotea Gucciardo
 None  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2025, midnight
The Gaza government media office stated on November 6th that barely a quarter of the expected and needed aid has entered the strip since the October 10th ceasefire, confirming that “the occupation continues its policy of strangulation, starvation, humanitarian pressure, and political blackmail against Palestinians in the Gaza strip.”
Dorotea Gucciardo speaks with host Nora Barrows-Friedman about the current health, medical and humanitarian situation there. She’s the director of development with the medical solidarity organization, Glia and joins us from Gaza.

On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers recent messages from the resistance in Gaza acknowledging two years of armed forces support operations during the Battle of al-Aqsa Flood.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 14, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 20 Download File...
 