Summary: The Gaza government media office stated on November 6th that barely a quarter of the expected and needed aid has entered the strip since the October 10th ceasefire, confirming that “the occupation continues its policy of strangulation, starvation, humanitarian pressure, and political blackmail against Palestinians in the Gaza strip.”

Dorotea Gucciardo speaks with host Nora Barrows-Friedman about the current health, medical and humanitarian situation there. She’s the director of development with the medical solidarity organization, Glia and joins us from Gaza.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers recent messages from the resistance in Gaza acknowledging two years of armed forces support operations during the Battle of al-Aqsa Flood.

