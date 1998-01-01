The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Age of Stupid
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, ahh we’ve officially entered the age of stupid, that’s 2024 music from the Jellybricks. If you would to see what your future looks like, check out the 2006 movie Idiocracy to see ahh what happens next. So hey, welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 458. This time the Sonic Café presents a wild and really fun music mix pulled from 53 years. From the 1970’s we’ll Slip Into Darkness with War, and Deal with the Preacher from Bad Company. We’ve got great 90’s tracks from The Soup Dragons, Soul Coughing. All that plus Ok Go with Here It Goes Again. The tune featured a choreographed music video shot on moving treadmills. It blew up the Internet in 2005. To date the video has 66 million You Tube views. Then from 2017 great punk from The Chats, listen for Smoko. Also 2024 music from Dynamite Shakers, and David Gilmour featuring his daughter Romany Gilmour, and of course many more. Wedged in between these great tunes are comedy shorts from the late Norm MacDonald, also Drew Dunn and Jack Whitehall, along with some other neat stuff. So join us as the Sonic Café enters the age of stupid, here’s Cake from 1998 and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Age of Stupid
Artist: The Jellybricks
LP: Age of Stupid
Yr: 2024
Song 2: Never There
Artist: CAKE
LP: Prolonging the Magic
Yr: 1998
Song 3: George Washington CHOPPING down the Cherry Tree
Artist: Norm MacDonald
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Slippin' Into Darkness
Artist: WAR
LP: All Day Music
Yr. 1971
Song 5: I'm Free (Remastered)
Artist: The Soup Dragons
LP: Lovegod
Yr: 1990
Song 6: Super Bon Bon
Artist: Soul Coughing
LP: Irresistible Bliss
Yr: 1996
Song 7: anxious millennials
Artist: Drew Dunn
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Close to Me
Artist: The Cure
LP: The Head On The Door
Yr: 1985
Song 9: SMOKO
Artist: The Chats
LP: Get This In Ya
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Here It Goes Again
Artist: OK Go
LP: Oh No
Yr: 2005
Song 11: Between Two Points (with Romany Gilmour)
Artist: David Gilmour
LP: Luck and Strange
Yr: 2024
Song 12: Heroes (2017 Remaster)
Artist: David Bowie
LP: A New Career in a New Town (1977 - 1982)
Yr: 2017
Song 13: Feel
Artist: The Heavy Heavy
LP: One of a Kind
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Attitude toward drinking
Artist: Jack Whitehall
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 15: Ain't No King Of Rock & Roll
Artist: The Nomads
LP: Little Steven's Underground Garage Vol. 6
Yr: 2008
Song 16: Plum-Nellie
Artist: Booker T. & The MG's
LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019]
Yr: 2019
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
Nov. 14, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 