Sonic Café, ahh we’ve officially entered the age of stupid, that’s 2024 music from the Jellybricks. If you would to see what your future looks like, check out the 2006 movie Idiocracy to see ahh what happens next. So hey, welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 458. This time the Sonic Café presents a wild and really fun music mix pulled from 53 years. From the 1970’s we’ll Slip Into Darkness with War, and Deal with the Preacher from Bad Company. We’ve got great 90’s tracks from The Soup Dragons, Soul Coughing. All that plus Ok Go with Here It Goes Again. The tune featured a choreographed music video shot on moving treadmills. It blew up the Internet in 2005. To date the video has 66 million You Tube views. Then from 2017 great punk from The Chats, listen for Smoko. Also 2024 music from Dynamite Shakers, and David Gilmour featuring his daughter Romany Gilmour, and of course many more. Wedged in between these great tunes are comedy shorts from the late Norm MacDonald, also Drew Dunn and Jack Whitehall, along with some other neat stuff. So join us as the Sonic Café enters the age of stupid, here’s Cake from 1998 and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Age of Stupid Artist: The Jellybricks LP: Age of Stupid Yr: 2024 Song 2: Never There Artist: CAKE LP: Prolonging the Magic Yr: 1998 Song 3: George Washington CHOPPING down the Cherry Tree Artist: Norm MacDonald LP: Yr: Song 4: Slippin' Into Darkness Artist: WAR LP: All Day Music Yr. 1971 Song 5: I'm Free (Remastered) Artist: The Soup Dragons LP: Lovegod Yr: 1990 Song 6: Super Bon Bon Artist: Soul Coughing LP: Irresistible Bliss Yr: 1996 Song 7: anxious millennials Artist: Drew Dunn LP: Year: Song 8: Close to Me Artist: The Cure LP: The Head On The Door Yr: 1985 Song 9: SMOKO Artist: The Chats LP: Get This In Ya Yr: 2017 Song 10: Here It Goes Again Artist: OK Go LP: Oh No Yr: 2005 Song 11: Between Two Points (with Romany Gilmour) Artist: David Gilmour LP: Luck and Strange Yr: 2024 Song 12: Heroes (2017 Remaster) Artist: David Bowie LP: A New Career in a New Town (1977 - 1982) Yr: 2017 Song 13: Feel Artist: The Heavy Heavy LP: One of a Kind Yr: 2024 Song 14: Attitude toward drinking Artist: Jack Whitehall LP: Yr: 2024 Song 15: Ain't No King Of Rock & Roll Artist: The Nomads LP: Little Steven's Underground Garage Vol. 6 Yr: 2008 Song 16: Plum-Nellie Artist: Booker T. & The MG's LP: The Complete Stax Singles Vol. 1 (1962-1967) [Real Gone Music/Stax/Atlantic 2019] Yr: 2019
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
