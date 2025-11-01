Notes: #2 - EXCLUSIVE Hedley Rees new book Transforming The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain - 00:35:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nick Georges no police appeal Zionist GBH Egham attacker - 00:07:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE David Halpin Strange Doings Ali Abbas in Iraq and Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut - 00:25:00

#5 - Digital ID Viscount Camrose, minister Lord Valance behind Covid jabs 14Oct25 - 00:40:00

#6 - Political pristoner Sean Middleborough on the run Anarcho Capitalist Realism Mark Fisher Gothic Marxism - 01:00:00

#7 - Dr John Campbell has Covid so takes Ivermectin - 00:10:00

#8 - Yanis Varoufakis Martin Van Der Ware Spectator Newshour Musks Trillion Dollar Pay Package - 00:10:00

#9 - Gordon Main Stun Stand Up for Newgale Pembrokeshire green fascists build US military base - 00:10:00

#10 - How did a neo-Nazi end up working inside Buckingham Palace ITV News - 00:10:00

#11 - Steve Reed abolishes Ofwat terrorist water companies - 00:07:00

#12 - Venezuela vast US Naval force grows and menaces coast - 00:20:00

#13 - 11 German Politicians DEAD Naomi Seibt who is silencing Germanys AFD party Redacted - 00:15:00

#14 - Brian Berletic aka Tony Cartalluci Land Destroyer US failing bid for Hegemony, Fake Handshakes - 00:35:00

#15 - Mohsin Abbas West multifaceted hegemonic agenda Mohsin Abbas Tony Gosling Irans Press TV - 00:20:00