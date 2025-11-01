#2 - EXCLUSIVE Hedley Rees new book Transforming The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain - 00:35:00 #3 - EXCLUSIVE Nick Georges no police appeal Zionist GBH Egham attacker - 00:07:00 #4 - EXCLUSIVE David Halpin Strange Doings Ali Abbas in Iraq and Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut - 00:25:00 #5 - Digital ID Viscount Camrose, minister Lord Valance behind Covid jabs 14Oct25 - 00:40:00 #6 - Political pristoner Sean Middleborough on the run Anarcho Capitalist Realism Mark Fisher Gothic Marxism - 01:00:00 #7 - Dr John Campbell has Covid so takes Ivermectin - 00:10:00 #8 - Yanis Varoufakis Martin Van Der Ware Spectator Newshour Musks Trillion Dollar Pay Package - 00:10:00 #9 - Gordon Main Stun Stand Up for Newgale Pembrokeshire green fascists build US military base - 00:10:00 #10 - How did a neo-Nazi end up working inside Buckingham Palace ITV News - 00:10:00 #11 - Steve Reed abolishes Ofwat terrorist water companies - 00:07:00 #12 - Venezuela vast US Naval force grows and menaces coast - 00:20:00 #13 - 11 German Politicians DEAD Naomi Seibt who is silencing Germanys AFD party Redacted - 00:15:00 #14 - Brian Berletic aka Tony Cartalluci Land Destroyer US failing bid for Hegemony, Fake Handshakes - 00:35:00 #15 - Mohsin Abbas West multifaceted hegemonic agenda Mohsin Abbas Tony Gosling Irans Press TV - 00:20:00