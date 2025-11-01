The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2025, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/11/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-264/
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Hedley Rees new book Transforming The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain - 00:35:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nick Georges no police appeal Zionist GBH Egham attacker - 00:07:00
#4 - EXCLUSIVE David Halpin Strange Doings Ali Abbas in Iraq and Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut - 00:25:00
#5 - Digital ID Viscount Camrose, minister Lord Valance behind Covid jabs 14Oct25 - 00:40:00
#6 - Political pristoner Sean Middleborough on the run Anarcho Capitalist Realism Mark Fisher Gothic Marxism - 01:00:00
#7 - Dr John Campbell has Covid so takes Ivermectin - 00:10:00
#8 - Yanis Varoufakis Martin Van Der Ware Spectator Newshour Musks Trillion Dollar Pay Package - 00:10:00
#9 - Gordon Main Stun Stand Up for Newgale Pembrokeshire green fascists build US military base - 00:10:00
#10 - How did a neo-Nazi end up working inside Buckingham Palace ITV News - 00:10:00
#11 - Steve Reed abolishes Ofwat terrorist water companies - 00:07:00
#12 - Venezuela vast US Naval force grows and menaces coast - 00:20:00
#13 - 11 German Politicians DEAD Naomi Seibt who is silencing Germanys AFD party Redacted - 00:15:00
#14 - Brian Berletic aka Tony Cartalluci Land Destroyer US failing bid for Hegemony, Fake Handshakes - 00:35:00
#15 - Mohsin Abbas West multifaceted hegemonic agenda Mohsin Abbas Tony Gosling Irans Press TV - 00:20:00

