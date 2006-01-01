The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2025, midnight

Stereolab, “Fed Up With Your Job”
from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single
Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025

Stereolab, “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”
from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single
Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025

Stereolab, “Spool of Collusion”
from Chemical Chords Extra Tracks - Single
Duophonic Super 45s - 2008

Alice Russell, “All Alone (Captain Planet Remix)”
from Pot of Gold Remixes
Tru Thoughts - 2009

Bonobo, “Recurring”
from Nightlite - EP
Ninja Tune - 2006

Cate Le Bon, “About Time”
from Michelangelo Dying
Mexican Summer - 2025

Frankie Rose, “Molotov in Stereo”
from Love As Projection
Night School - 2023

Frankie Rose, “Pair Of Wings”
from Interstellar
Memphis Industries - 2012

Melody's Echo Chamber, “Daisy”
from Daisy - Single
Domino Recording Co - 2025

Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Little Claws”
from Don't Gotta Think About U - Single
Real Bad Man Records - 2025

Andreas Rotevatn & Sofie Tollefsbøl, “Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix)”
from Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix) - Single
GRAPPA - 2025

Magdalena Bay, “Chaeri”
from Mercurial World
Luminelle Recordings - 2021

Ryuichi Sakomoto and B2 Unit, “NHK FM Demo 4”
from NHK FM Demo 4
unofficial NHK

Theo Croker, Theophilus London & Nosaj Thing, “sound(e)scape”
from sound(e)scape - Single
Dom Recs /Star People Nation - 2025

Nosaj Thing, “Eclipse / Blue (feat. Kazu Makino)”
from Home
Innovative Leisure - 2013

Nosaj Thing, “How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)”
from Parallels
Innovative Leisure / Timetable - 2017

Ichiko Aoba, “tower”
from Luminescent Creatures
Psychic Hotline - 2025

Santo & Johnny, “Magic Is the Moonlight”
from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine
Duck Records - 2006

Curtis Mayfield, “Stare and Stare (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! 8-Track
Rhino - 1971

Ray Barretto, “Soul Drummers (Remastered 2024)”
from Acid (Remastered 2024)
Fania - 2024

The Heptones, “Sweet Talking”
from Sweet Talking
Studio One - 2007

Cornell Campbell, “You'll Be There”
from Yes I Will
Micron Music Limited ‎ - 1979

The Tenors, “Weather Report”
from The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1
Treasure Isle Records - 2010

Lee Dorsey, “Working in the Coal Mine”
from The Essential Lee Dorsey
Arista/Legacy - 1965

Lee Dorsey, “Everything I Do Goh Be Funky (From Now On)”
from Million Sellers By Lee Dorsey
2013 52nd Street Archives - 1965

Funkadelic, “Music for My Mother”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 1970

The J.B.'s, James Brown & 9th Creation, “Bubble Gum / The Grunt / Funky President (People It's Bad) [Mixed]”
from Classic Material: The Breaks 1992, Vol. 4 (DJ Mix)
Past Due Records - 2025

Betty Rochet & Duke Ellington Orchestra, “Love You Madly, etc”
from Mar 10 1952
reel to reel

01:57:51 1 Sept. 28, 2025
wrir studios
