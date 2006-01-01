|
Stereolab, “Fed Up With Your Job”
from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single
Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025
Stereolab, “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”
from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single
Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025
Stereolab, “Spool of Collusion”
from Chemical Chords Extra Tracks - Single
Duophonic Super 45s - 2008
Alice Russell, “All Alone (Captain Planet Remix)”
from Pot of Gold Remixes
Tru Thoughts - 2009
Bonobo, “Recurring”
from Nightlite - EP
Ninja Tune - 2006
Cate Le Bon, “About Time”
from Michelangelo Dying
Mexican Summer - 2025
Frankie Rose, “Molotov in Stereo”
from Love As Projection
Night School - 2023
Frankie Rose, “Pair Of Wings”
from Interstellar
Memphis Industries - 2012
Melody's Echo Chamber, “Daisy”
from Daisy - Single
Domino Recording Co - 2025
Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Little Claws”
from Don't Gotta Think About U - Single
Real Bad Man Records - 2025
Andreas Rotevatn & Sofie Tollefsbøl, “Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix)”
from Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix) - Single
GRAPPA - 2025
Magdalena Bay, “Chaeri”
from Mercurial World
Luminelle Recordings - 2021
Ryuichi Sakomoto and B2 Unit, “NHK FM Demo 4”
from NHK FM Demo 4
unofficial NHK
Theo Croker, Theophilus London & Nosaj Thing, “sound(e)scape”
from sound(e)scape - Single
Dom Recs /Star People Nation - 2025
Nosaj Thing, “Eclipse / Blue (feat. Kazu Makino)”
from Home
Innovative Leisure - 2013
Nosaj Thing, “How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)”
from Parallels
Innovative Leisure / Timetable - 2017
Ichiko Aoba, “tower”
from Luminescent Creatures
Psychic Hotline - 2025
Santo & Johnny, “Magic Is the Moonlight”
from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine
Duck Records - 2006
Curtis Mayfield, “Stare and Stare (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! 8-Track
Rhino - 1971
Ray Barretto, “Soul Drummers (Remastered 2024)”
from Acid (Remastered 2024)
Fania - 2024
The Heptones, “Sweet Talking”
from Sweet Talking
Studio One - 2007
Cornell Campbell, “You'll Be There”
from Yes I Will
Micron Music Limited - 1979
The Tenors, “Weather Report”
from The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1
Treasure Isle Records - 2010
Lee Dorsey, “Working in the Coal Mine”
from The Essential Lee Dorsey
Arista/Legacy - 1965
Lee Dorsey, “Everything I Do Goh Be Funky (From Now On)”
from Million Sellers By Lee Dorsey
2013 52nd Street Archives - 1965
Funkadelic, “Music for My Mother”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 1970
The J.B.'s, James Brown & 9th Creation, “Bubble Gum / The Grunt / Funky President (People It's Bad) [Mixed]”
from Classic Material: The Breaks 1992, Vol. 4 (DJ Mix)
Past Due Records - 2025
Betty Rochet & Duke Ellington Orchestra, “Love You Madly, etc”
from Mar 10 1952
reel to reel