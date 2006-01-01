Notes:

Stereolab, “Fed Up With Your Job”

from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single

Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025



Stereolab, “Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown”

from Fed Up With Your Job / Constant And Uniform Movement Unknown - Single

Duophonic UHF Disks / Warp Records - 2025



Stereolab, “Spool of Collusion”

from Chemical Chords Extra Tracks - Single

Duophonic Super 45s - 2008



Alice Russell, “All Alone (Captain Planet Remix)”

from Pot of Gold Remixes

Tru Thoughts - 2009



Bonobo, “Recurring”

from Nightlite - EP

Ninja Tune - 2006



Cate Le Bon, “About Time”

from Michelangelo Dying

Mexican Summer - 2025



Frankie Rose, “Molotov in Stereo”

from Love As Projection

Night School - 2023



Frankie Rose, “Pair Of Wings”

from Interstellar

Memphis Industries - 2012



Melody's Echo Chamber, “Daisy”

from Daisy - Single

Domino Recording Co - 2025



Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Little Claws”

from Don't Gotta Think About U - Single

Real Bad Man Records - 2025



Andreas Rotevatn & Sofie Tollefsbøl, “Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix)”

from Kairos & Kronos (Prins Thomas Remix) - Single

GRAPPA - 2025



Magdalena Bay, “Chaeri”

from Mercurial World

Luminelle Recordings - 2021



Ryuichi Sakomoto and B2 Unit, “NHK FM Demo 4”

from NHK FM Demo 4

unofficial NHK



Theo Croker, Theophilus London & Nosaj Thing, “sound(e)scape”

from sound(e)scape - Single

Dom Recs /Star People Nation - 2025



Nosaj Thing, “Eclipse / Blue (feat. Kazu Makino)”

from Home

Innovative Leisure - 2013



Nosaj Thing, “How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)”

from Parallels

Innovative Leisure / Timetable - 2017



Ichiko Aoba, “tower”

from Luminescent Creatures

Psychic Hotline - 2025



Santo & Johnny, “Magic Is the Moonlight”

from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine

Duck Records - 2006



Curtis Mayfield, “Stare and Stare (Live)”

from Curtis/Live! 8-Track

Rhino - 1971



Ray Barretto, “Soul Drummers (Remastered 2024)”

from Acid (Remastered 2024)

Fania - 2024



The Heptones, “Sweet Talking”

from Sweet Talking

Studio One - 2007



Cornell Campbell, “You'll Be There”

from Yes I Will

Micron Music Limited ‎ - 1979



The Tenors, “Weather Report”

from The Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1

Treasure Isle Records - 2010



Lee Dorsey, “Working in the Coal Mine”

from The Essential Lee Dorsey

Arista/Legacy - 1965



Lee Dorsey, “Everything I Do Goh Be Funky (From Now On)”

from Million Sellers By Lee Dorsey

2013 52nd Street Archives - 1965



Funkadelic, “Music for My Mother”

from Funkadelic

Westbound Records - 1970



The J.B.'s, James Brown & 9th Creation, “Bubble Gum / The Grunt / Funky President (People It's Bad) [Mixed]”

from Classic Material: The Breaks 1992, Vol. 4 (DJ Mix)

Past Due Records - 2025



Betty Rochet & Duke Ellington Orchestra, “Love You Madly, etc”

from Mar 10 1952

reel to reel

