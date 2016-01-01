Notes: Pink Floyd

Embryo (BBC Radio Session, 02 December 1968)

The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation

2016 Pink Floyd Records



Pink Floyd

Let There Be More Light (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)

The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation

2016 Pink Floyd Records



Pink Floyd

Julia Dream (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)

The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation

2016 Pink Floyd Records



The Incredible String Band

Dreams of No Return

Hard Rope And Silken Twine

1974 Reprise



The Incredible String Band

My Father Was a Lighthouse Keeper

Earthspan

1972 Reprise



The Incredible String Band

The Son of Noah's Brother

The Big Huge

1968 Rhino/Elektra



The Incredible String Band

Lordly Nightshade

The Big Huge

1968 Rhino/Elektra



The Incredible String Band

The Yellow Snake

Wee Tam

1968 Rhino/Elektra



The Incredible String Band

When You Find Out Who You Are

I Looked Up

1969 Rhino/Elektra



Jefferson Airplane

War Movie

Bark - 8-track

1971 RCA/Legacy



The Doors

Peace Frog

Weird Scenes inside the Gold Mine - 8track

Reprise



Jimi Hendrix

If 6 Was 9

Axis Bold as Love (reel to reel)

Reprise



Michael Tschudin

Honey Baby Theme

Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track

1975 RCA Victor



Michael Tschudin

Just Can't Say Goodbye (feat Zulema)

Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track

1975 RCA Victor



Miles Davis

Four

Blue Haze

1953 Prestige



Roy Orbison

Shahdaroba

In Dreams

1963 Legacy Recordings



Ozzy Osbourne

Diary Of A Madman

Diary of a Madman - 8track

1980 Epic



Steve Tibbetts

My Last Chance

Safe Journey

1982 ECM Records



Michael Hedges

Layover

Breakfast In the Field

1981 Windham Hill Records



Michael Hedges

Eleven Little Roaches

Breakfast In the Field

1981 Windham Hill



Four Tet

Into Dust (Still Falling)

Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single

2025 XL Recordings



Yukimi

Elinam

For You

2025 Ninja Tune



Men I Trust

In My Years

Equus Caballus

2025 Independent



Men I Trust

The Better Half

Equus Caballus

2025 Independent



Nilüfer Yanya

L/R

PAINLESS

2022 ATO Records