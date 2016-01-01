|
Program Information
|if music could talk
|11
dj carlito
|Aug. 17, 2025, midnight
|Pink Floyd
Embryo (BBC Radio Session, 02 December 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records
Pink Floyd
Let There Be More Light (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records
Pink Floyd
Julia Dream (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records
The Incredible String Band
Dreams of No Return
Hard Rope And Silken Twine
1974 Reprise
The Incredible String Band
My Father Was a Lighthouse Keeper
Earthspan
1972 Reprise
The Incredible String Band
The Son of Noah's Brother
The Big Huge
1968 Rhino/Elektra
The Incredible String Band
Lordly Nightshade
The Big Huge
1968 Rhino/Elektra
The Incredible String Band
The Yellow Snake
Wee Tam
1968 Rhino/Elektra
The Incredible String Band
When You Find Out Who You Are
I Looked Up
1969 Rhino/Elektra
Jefferson Airplane
War Movie
Bark - 8-track
1971 RCA/Legacy
The Doors
Peace Frog
Weird Scenes inside the Gold Mine - 8track
Reprise
Jimi Hendrix
If 6 Was 9
Axis Bold as Love (reel to reel)
Reprise
Michael Tschudin
Honey Baby Theme
Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track
1975 RCA Victor
Michael Tschudin
Just Can't Say Goodbye (feat Zulema)
Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track
1975 RCA Victor
Miles Davis
Four
Blue Haze
1953 Prestige
Roy Orbison
Shahdaroba
In Dreams
1963 Legacy Recordings
Ozzy Osbourne
Diary Of A Madman
Diary of a Madman - 8track
1980 Epic
Steve Tibbetts
My Last Chance
Safe Journey
1982 ECM Records
Michael Hedges
Layover
Breakfast In the Field
1981 Windham Hill Records
Michael Hedges
Eleven Little Roaches
Breakfast In the Field
1981 Windham Hill
Four Tet
Into Dust (Still Falling)
Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single
2025 XL Recordings
Yukimi
Elinam
For You
2025 Ninja Tune
Men I Trust
In My Years
Equus Caballus
2025 Independent
Men I Trust
The Better Half
Equus Caballus
2025 Independent
Nilüfer Yanya
L/R
PAINLESS
2022 ATO Records
01:59:21
1
Aug. 17, 2025
|wrir studios
1
01:59:21
