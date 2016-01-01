The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Aug. 17, 2025, midnight
Pink Floyd
Embryo (BBC Radio Session, 02 December 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records

Pink Floyd
Let There Be More Light (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records

Pink Floyd
Julia Dream (BBC Radio Session, 25 June 1968)
The Early Years, 1968: Germin/ation
2016 Pink Floyd Records

The Incredible String Band
Dreams of No Return
Hard Rope And Silken Twine
1974 Reprise

The Incredible String Band
My Father Was a Lighthouse Keeper
Earthspan
1972 Reprise

The Incredible String Band
The Son of Noah's Brother
The Big Huge
1968 Rhino/Elektra

The Incredible String Band
Lordly Nightshade
The Big Huge
1968 Rhino/Elektra

The Incredible String Band
The Yellow Snake
Wee Tam
1968 Rhino/Elektra

The Incredible String Band
When You Find Out Who You Are
I Looked Up
1969 Rhino/Elektra

Jefferson Airplane
War Movie
Bark - 8-track
1971 RCA/Legacy

The Doors
Peace Frog
Weird Scenes inside the Gold Mine - 8track
Reprise

Jimi Hendrix
If 6 Was 9
Axis Bold as Love (reel to reel)
Reprise

Michael Tschudin
Honey Baby Theme
Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track
1975 RCA Victor

Michael Tschudin
Just Can't Say Goodbye (feat Zulema)
Honey Baby, Honey Baby - 8-track
1975 RCA Victor

Miles Davis
Four
Blue Haze
1953 Prestige

Roy Orbison
Shahdaroba
In Dreams
1963 Legacy Recordings

Ozzy Osbourne
Diary Of A Madman
Diary of a Madman - 8track
1980 Epic

Steve Tibbetts
My Last Chance
Safe Journey
1982 ECM Records

Michael Hedges
Layover
Breakfast In the Field
1981 Windham Hill Records

Michael Hedges
Eleven Little Roaches
Breakfast In the Field
1981 Windham Hill

Four Tet
Into Dust (Still Falling)
Into Dust (Still Falling) - Single
2025 XL Recordings

Yukimi
Elinam
For You
2025 Ninja Tune

Men I Trust
In My Years
Equus Caballus
2025 Independent

Men I Trust
The Better Half
Equus Caballus
2025 Independent

Nilüfer Yanya
L/R
PAINLESS
2022 ATO Records

Aug. 17, 2025
wrir studios
