Summary: Today, we begin with a question that refuses to die:

Why has the world ganged up on Palestine?

Why have more than sixty countries—powerful, wealthy, and self-proclaimed defenders of human rights—lined up behind Israel as it wages a campaign of annihilation against a besieged, stateless people?

This is not just war.

This is genocide.

And it is not being committed in isolation.

It is being funded, armed, and politically shielded by a global coalition of complicity.

According to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s report, over 60 member states have contributed to Israel’s assault on Gaza—through weapons, surveillance tech, military aid, and diplomatic cover. These include the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, and Australia. But also Arab states like Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, who enforce the blockade, normalize relations, and offer logistical support.

Together, they have enabled the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, water systems, and entire families.

Together, they have tried to erase Gaza from the map.

And together, they have failed.

Because the people remain.

Holding on to every grain of sand.

Holding on to the name: Palestine.

We demand answers.

Why does the world help Zionists steal the land from its rightful inhabitants?

Why do they reward apartheid with trade deals, arms contracts, and diplomatic immunity?

Why do they silence the truth, criminalize solidarity, and punish resistance?

This is not just about Palestine.

It’s about the moral collapse of the international order.

It’s about the Genocide Convention being shredded in real time.

It’s about the cost of silence—and the price of complicity.

So today, we name the countries.

We trace the weapons.

We follow the money.

And we ask the question that history will not forgive us for ignoring:

Why did the world choose genocide over justice?

Stay with us.

This is This Week in Palestine.

And this is where the silence ends.