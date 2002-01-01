Notes: Heaven's Gate, “Screams”

from Transmuting

Inflated Records



Heaven's Gate, “Iron Black”

from Transmuting

Inflated Records



Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Jigsaw Feeling”

from The Seven Year Itch (Live)

Sanctuary - 2003



Siouxsie & The Banshees, “ICON”

from The Seven Year Itch

Sanctuary Midline - 2003



The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”

from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)

Rhino/Elektra - 1970



Hüsker Dü, “Friend, You've Got to Fall”

from Warehouse: Songs and Stories

Rhino/Warner Records - 1987



Genevieve Artadi, Real Bad Man & Pink Siifu, “Everything Is Under Control”

from Everything Is Under Control.

Real Bad Man Records - 2025



Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Kill the Lie”

from Everything Is Under Control.

Real Bad Man Records - 2025



Phantogram, “Earthshaker”

from Earthshaker - Single

Neon Gold - 2025



An-Ting, “Eurasian Wren (UK)”

from Lost Communications 失絡之聲

StreetVoice International Limited - 2024



Frankie Rose, “Saltwater Girl”

from Love As Projection

Night School - 2023



IAMX, “My Secret Friend (feat. Imogen Heap)”

from Kingdom of Welcome Addiction

UNFALL - 2009



IAMX, “Radical Self Love”

from Fault Lines¹

UNFALL - 2023



IAMX, “Happiness”

from Metanoi

Metropolis Records - 2015



Sneaker Pimps, “Empathy Low (Acoustic)”

from Loretta Young Silks - EP

V2 - 2002



Sneaker Pimps, “Half Life (live in Philly 2002)”

from Splinter

Clean Up Records - 1999



Sneaker Pimps - O-Type

White Label Promo



Sneaker Pimps, “Small Town Witch”

from Bloodsport

Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC - 2002



Kite, “Don't Take the Light Away”

from VII

Dais Records - 2024



Night Tapes, “television”

from portals//polarities

Nettwerk Music Group - 2025



Tame Impala, “Endors Toi”

from Lonerism

Modular - 2012



Everything Is Recorded, “Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble)”

from Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble) - Single

XL Recordings - 2025



Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”

from Cut & Rewind

drink sum wtr - 2025



Fine, “Days Incomplete”

from Rocky Top Ballads

Escho - 2024



Susan Kocher's Suprafon, “Camera”

from In Thee Dying Times

Unique Records



Perfume, “exit”

from Nebula Romance: Part II

Universal Music LLC - 2025

