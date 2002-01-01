The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 5, 2025, midnight
Heaven's Gate, “Screams”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records

Heaven's Gate, “Iron Black”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records

Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Jigsaw Feeling”
from The Seven Year Itch (Live)
Sanctuary - 2003

Siouxsie & The Banshees, “ICON”
from The Seven Year Itch
Sanctuary Midline - 2003

The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 1970

Hüsker Dü, “Friend, You've Got to Fall”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1987

Genevieve Artadi, Real Bad Man & Pink Siifu, “Everything Is Under Control”
from Everything Is Under Control.
Real Bad Man Records - 2025

Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Kill the Lie”
from Everything Is Under Control.
Real Bad Man Records - 2025

Phantogram, “Earthshaker”
from Earthshaker - Single
Neon Gold - 2025

An-Ting, “Eurasian Wren (UK)”
from Lost Communications 失絡之聲
StreetVoice International Limited - 2024

Frankie Rose, “Saltwater Girl”
from Love As Projection
Night School - 2023

IAMX, “My Secret Friend (feat. Imogen Heap)”
from Kingdom of Welcome Addiction
UNFALL - 2009

IAMX, “Radical Self Love”
from Fault Lines¹
UNFALL - 2023

IAMX, “Happiness”
from Metanoi
Metropolis Records - 2015

Sneaker Pimps, “Empathy Low (Acoustic)”
from Loretta Young Silks - EP
V2 - 2002

Sneaker Pimps, “Half Life (live in Philly 2002)”
from Splinter
Clean Up Records - 1999

Sneaker Pimps - O-Type
White Label Promo

Sneaker Pimps, “Small Town Witch”
from Bloodsport
Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC - 2002

Kite, “Don't Take the Light Away”
from VII
Dais Records - 2024

Night Tapes, “television”
from portals//polarities
Nettwerk Music Group - 2025

Tame Impala, “Endors Toi”
from Lonerism
Modular - 2012

Everything Is Recorded, “Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble)”
from Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble) - Single
XL Recordings - 2025

Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025

Fine, “Days Incomplete”
from Rocky Top Ballads
Escho - 2024

Susan Kocher's Suprafon, “Camera”
from In Thee Dying Times
Unique Records

Perfume, “exit”
from Nebula Romance: Part II
Universal Music LLC - 2025

Download Program Podcast
01:57:55 1 Oct. 5, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:57:55  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 