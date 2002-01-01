|Heaven's Gate, “Screams”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records
Heaven's Gate, “Iron Black”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records
Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Jigsaw Feeling”
from The Seven Year Itch (Live)
Sanctuary - 2003
Siouxsie & The Banshees, “ICON”
from The Seven Year Itch
Sanctuary Midline - 2003
The Stooges, “Loose (Live At Ungano's, August 17, 1970)”
from Have Some Fun (Live at Ungano's, New York City 8/17/1970)
Rhino/Elektra - 1970
Hüsker Dü, “Friend, You've Got to Fall”
from Warehouse: Songs and Stories
Rhino/Warner Records - 1987
Genevieve Artadi, Real Bad Man & Pink Siifu, “Everything Is Under Control”
from Everything Is Under Control.
Real Bad Man Records - 2025
Genevieve Artadi & Real Bad Man, “Kill the Lie”
from Everything Is Under Control.
Real Bad Man Records - 2025
Phantogram, “Earthshaker”
from Earthshaker - Single
Neon Gold - 2025
An-Ting, “Eurasian Wren (UK)”
from Lost Communications 失絡之聲
StreetVoice International Limited - 2024
Frankie Rose, “Saltwater Girl”
from Love As Projection
Night School - 2023
IAMX, “My Secret Friend (feat. Imogen Heap)”
from Kingdom of Welcome Addiction
UNFALL - 2009
IAMX, “Radical Self Love”
from Fault Lines¹
UNFALL - 2023
IAMX, “Happiness”
from Metanoi
Metropolis Records - 2015
Sneaker Pimps, “Empathy Low (Acoustic)”
from Loretta Young Silks - EP
V2 - 2002
Sneaker Pimps, “Half Life (live in Philly 2002)”
from Splinter
Clean Up Records - 1999
Sneaker Pimps - O-Type
White Label Promo
Sneaker Pimps, “Small Town Witch”
from Bloodsport
Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC - 2002
Kite, “Don't Take the Light Away”
from VII
Dais Records - 2024
Night Tapes, “television”
from portals//polarities
Nettwerk Music Group - 2025
Tame Impala, “Endors Toi”
from Lonerism
Modular - 2012
Everything Is Recorded, “Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble)”
from Wear and Tear (feat. Sampha, Florence + the Machine, Danielle Ponder & Jah Wobble) - Single
XL Recordings - 2025
Say She She, “Do All Things With Love”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025
Fine, “Days Incomplete”
from Rocky Top Ballads
Escho - 2024
Susan Kocher's Suprafon, “Camera”
from In Thee Dying Times
Unique Records
Perfume, “exit”
from Nebula Romance: Part II
Universal Music LLC - 2025