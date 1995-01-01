The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2025, midnight

Pharoah Sanders, “Kumba”
from Message from Home
Universal Music Division Decca Records France - 1996

Nick Drake, “Harvest Breed”
from Pink Moon
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1972

The Beautiful, “Storybook”
from Storybook
Some Beautiful Noise/MCA Music Publishing - 1992

Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”
from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues
Geffen* - 1997

Santo & Johnny, “Bird Paradise”
from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine
Duck Records - 2006

Mukesh, “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye”
from Anand (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 1970

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Party, “Janda Hoya Das Na Gya Chithhi (Live Version)”
from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwal and Party
RGH (Rehmat Gramophone House)

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Sukh Mahi Naal Le Gaya”
from King Khan 2, Vol. 116
SONIC ENTERPRISES - 2004

Alisha Chinai, “Tara”
from Alisha Unleashed
unknown

Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”
from 18 Years
Comfort Records - 2024

Prabir, “Before and After”
from Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and the Rest of Life
2541937 Records DK2 - 2025

Ananda Shankar, “Jumpin' Jack Flash”
from Ananda Shankar
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969

Meta and The Cornerstones, “Two Pockets”
from Dia
Metarize Music Group LLC - 2021

Hollie Cook, “We Share Love”
from Shy Girl
Mr Bongo - 2025

Scientist And Prince Jammie, “Base”
from Scientist And Prince Jammie - Dub Landing Vol: 2
Starlight

Say She She, “Chapters”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025

The Smiths, “This Night Has Opened My Eyes”
from Louder Than Bombs
Rhino - 1987

Cor de Lux, “Long Face People”
from Long Face People - Single
Crafted Sounds - 2025

Cor de Lux, “Syncopated”
from Media
CDL - 2023

The Southern Death Cult, “Flowers in the Forest”
from The Southern Death Cult
Beggars Banquet - 1983

The Chieftains feat Sinead O'Connor, “The Foggy Dew”
from The Long Black Veil
RCA Victor - 1995

IAMX, “Commanded By Voices”
from Volatile Times
BMG Rights Management GmbH - 2011

IAMX, “The Unified Field”
from The Unified Field
UNFALL - 2013

Download Program Podcast
01:57:37 1 Oct. 12, 2025
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:57:37  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 