|
Pharoah Sanders, “Kumba”
from Message from Home
Universal Music Division Decca Records France - 1996
Nick Drake, “Harvest Breed”
from Pink Moon
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1972
The Beautiful, “Storybook”
from Storybook
Some Beautiful Noise/MCA Music Publishing - 1992
Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”
from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues
Geffen* - 1997
Santo & Johnny, “Bird Paradise”
from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine
Duck Records - 2006
Mukesh, “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye”
from Anand (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 1970
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Party, “Janda Hoya Das Na Gya Chithhi (Live Version)”
from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwal and Party
RGH (Rehmat Gramophone House)
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Sukh Mahi Naal Le Gaya”
from King Khan 2, Vol. 116
SONIC ENTERPRISES - 2004
Alisha Chinai, “Tara”
from Alisha Unleashed
unknown
Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”
from 18 Years
Comfort Records - 2024
Prabir, “Before and After”
from Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and the Rest of Life
2541937 Records DK2 - 2025
Ananda Shankar, “Jumpin' Jack Flash”
from Ananda Shankar
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969
Meta and The Cornerstones, “Two Pockets”
from Dia
Metarize Music Group LLC - 2021
Hollie Cook, “We Share Love”
from Shy Girl
Mr Bongo - 2025
Scientist And Prince Jammie, “Base”
from Scientist And Prince Jammie - Dub Landing Vol: 2
Starlight
Say She She, “Chapters”
from Cut & Rewind
drink sum wtr - 2025
The Smiths, “This Night Has Opened My Eyes”
from Louder Than Bombs
Rhino - 1987
Cor de Lux, “Long Face People”
from Long Face People - Single
Crafted Sounds - 2025
Cor de Lux, “Syncopated”
from Media
CDL - 2023
The Southern Death Cult, “Flowers in the Forest”
from The Southern Death Cult
Beggars Banquet - 1983
The Chieftains feat Sinead O'Connor, “The Foggy Dew”
from The Long Black Veil
RCA Victor - 1995
IAMX, “Commanded By Voices”
from Volatile Times
BMG Rights Management GmbH - 2011
IAMX, “The Unified Field”
from The Unified Field
UNFALL - 2013