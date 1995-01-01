Notes:

Pharoah Sanders, “Kumba”

from Message from Home

Universal Music Division Decca Records France - 1996



Nick Drake, “Harvest Breed”

from Pink Moon

UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 1972



The Beautiful, “Storybook”

from Storybook

Some Beautiful Noise/MCA Music Publishing - 1992



Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”

from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues

Geffen* - 1997



Santo & Johnny, “Bird Paradise”

from Santo & Johnny, Vol. 6: Forever Mine

Duck Records - 2006



Mukesh, “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye”

from Anand (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 1970



Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Party, “Janda Hoya Das Na Gya Chithhi (Live Version)”

from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwal and Party

RGH (Rehmat Gramophone House)



Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Sukh Mahi Naal Le Gaya”

from King Khan 2, Vol. 116

SONIC ENTERPRISES - 2004



Alisha Chinai, “Tara”

from Alisha Unleashed

unknown



Lilah Moons, “Fall Again”

from 18 Years

Comfort Records - 2024



Prabir, “Before and After”

from Prabir From Yoga, Meditation, and the Rest of Life

2541937 Records DK2 - 2025



Ananda Shankar, “Jumpin' Jack Flash”

from Ananda Shankar

Rhino/Warner Records - 1969



Meta and The Cornerstones, “Two Pockets”

from Dia

Metarize Music Group LLC - 2021



Hollie Cook, “We Share Love”

from Shy Girl

Mr Bongo - 2025



Scientist And Prince Jammie, “Base”

from Scientist And Prince Jammie - Dub Landing Vol: 2

Starlight



Say She She, “Chapters”

from Cut & Rewind

drink sum wtr - 2025



The Smiths, “This Night Has Opened My Eyes”

from Louder Than Bombs

Rhino - 1987



Cor de Lux, “Long Face People”

from Long Face People - Single

Crafted Sounds - 2025



Cor de Lux, “Syncopated”

from Media

CDL - 2023



The Southern Death Cult, “Flowers in the Forest”

from The Southern Death Cult

Beggars Banquet - 1983



The Chieftains feat Sinead O'Connor, “The Foggy Dew”

from The Long Black Veil

RCA Victor - 1995



IAMX, “Commanded By Voices”

from Volatile Times

BMG Rights Management GmbH - 2011



IAMX, “The Unified Field”

from The Unified Field

UNFALL - 2013

