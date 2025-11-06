Joshua Clark Davis - Police Against the Movement

Subtitle: The Sabotage of the Civil Rights Struggle and the Activists Who Fought Back

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joshua Clark Davis, Chenjerai Kumanyika

Date Published: Nov. 16, 2025, midnight

Summary: A talk by author Joshua Clark Davis to mark the publication of his book of the same name. Joshua Clark Davis is an associate professor of U.S. history at the University of Baltimore, and his research has earned awards from the Fulbright Program, the Silvers Foundation, and the NEH Public Scholars Program.



He's joined by moderator Chenjerai Kumanyika, host of the podcast Empire City, and son of Herb Callendar, a '60s era civil rights activist who later changed his name to Makaza Kumanyika.



Joshua Clark Davis' book, Police Against the Movement, shatters one of the most pernicious myths about the 1960s: that the civil rights movement endured police violence without fighting it. Instead, activists confronted police abuses head-on, staging sit-ins at precinct stations, picketing department headquarters, and blocking traffic to protest officer misdeeds. In return, organizers found themselves the targets of overwhelming political repression in the form of police surveillance, infiltration by undercover officers, and retaliatory prosecutions aimed at derailing their movement.



The talk took place on November 6, 2025 at The Word Is Change, a radical bookstore in Brooklyn, NY.

