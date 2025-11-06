The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Essential Dissent
The Sabotage of the Civil Rights Struggle and the Activists Who Fought Back
13
Joshua Clark Davis, Chenjerai Kumanyika
Nov. 16, 2025, midnight
A talk by author Joshua Clark Davis to mark the publication of his book of the same name. Joshua Clark Davis is an associate professor of U.S. history at the University of Baltimore, and his research has earned awards from the Fulbright Program, the Silvers Foundation, and the NEH Public Scholars Program.

He's joined by moderator Chenjerai Kumanyika, host of the podcast Empire City, and son of Herb Callendar, a '60s era civil rights activist who later changed his name to Makaza Kumanyika.

Joshua Clark Davis' book, Police Against the Movement, shatters one of the most pernicious myths about the 1960s: that the civil rights movement endured police violence without fighting it. Instead, activists confronted police abuses head-on, staging sit-ins at precinct stations, picketing department headquarters, and blocking traffic to protest officer misdeeds. In return, organizers found themselves the targets of overwhelming political repression in the form of police surveillance, infiltration by undercover officers, and retaliatory prosecutions aimed at derailing their movement.

The talk took place on November 6, 2025 at The Word Is Change, a radical bookstore in Brooklyn, NY.
Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and The Word Is Change.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (01:12:02) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro.

Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

