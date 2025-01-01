The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
we can normalize anything
Weekly Program
Frank Pavia, Rachit Dubey
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 16, 2025, midnight
Cosmic dust reveals a hidden history of past sea-ice - and predicts a crash of Arctic Ocean life. Stimulating new science with Dr. Frank Pavia, University of Washington. Then "The normalization of (almost) everything" with computational cognitive scientist Rachit Dubey.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-inro at 32:26 if needing station ID or announcements

Ecoshock 251119 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 251119 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 251119 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 16, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 