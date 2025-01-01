This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Cosmic Dust & Cognition
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: we can normalize anything
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Frank Pavia, Rachit Dubey
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Nov. 16, 2025, midnight
Summary: Cosmic dust reveals a hidden history of past sea-ice - and predicts a crash of Arctic Ocean life. Stimulating new science with Dr. Frank Pavia, University of Washington. Then "The normalization of (almost) everything" with computational cognitive scientist Rachit Dubey.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-inro at 32:26 if needing station ID or announcements
