Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 16, 2025, midnight


Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra, “La Playa (Aruba)”
from Bang Bang
Geffen - 1966

Shirley Ellis, “The Name Game”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO

The Ad Libs, “The Boy from New York City”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO

Critters, “Mr. Diengly Sad”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO

The Standells, “Dirty Water”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO

The Outsiders, “What Makes you so bad You Weren't Brought Up That Way”
from Time Won't Let me
Capitol

The Outsiders, “Time Won't Let Me”
from Time Won't let me
Capitol - 1966

The Association, “Dartmouth? Dartmouth!”
from Goodbye Columbus
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969

Frijid Pink, “Cryin' Shame (Remastered)”
from Frijid Pink (Digitially Remastered)
Repertoire Records (UK) Limited - 1969

Pink Floyd, “The Gnome (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding

Pink Floyd, “The Scarecrow (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding

Pink Floyd, “Set The Controls for the Heart of the sun (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding

The Kinks, “Dandy”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966

The Kinks, “Too Much on My Mind”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966

The Comfortable Chair, “The Beast (Kali Yuza)”
from The Comfortable Chair
Start Entertainments Limited - 1967

Grateful Dead, “Cream Puff War”
from Grateful Dead (8-Track)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967

Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain And Snow (8-Track)”
from Grateful Dead (8-Track)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967

David Bowie, “Suffragette City”
from ChangesOneBowie 8-Track
Parlophone UK - 1976

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Ain't No Telling (Demo)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “One Rainy Wish (Alternate Version)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Take 30)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025

Smash Machine, “Strange”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing

Smash Machine, “Buttered Popcorn”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing

Smash Machine, “Shades”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing

Curtis Mayfield, “I Plan to Stay a Believer (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track
Rhino - 1971

Curtis Mayfield, “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track
Rhino - 1971

Toby Muñoz, “Que siga el picadillo”
from Que siga la parranda - EP
Tamayo Records - 1972

The McCharmlys, “Crying”
from The McCharmlys
Nu-Tone - 2023

The McCharmlys, “Awful Thing”
from The McCharmlys
Nu-Tone - 2023

Acelia, “Little Bit More”
from Acelia
Haart Studio Records - 2021

Brigitte Calls Me Baby, “Eddie My Love”
from The Future Is Our Way Out
ATO Records - 2024

Kali Uchis, “ILYSMIH”
from Sincerely: P.S.
Capitol Records - 2025

Nilüfer Yanya, “Kneel”
from Dancing Shoes - EP
Ninja Tune - 2025

Meredith Monk, “Dolmen Music” (first 6 seconds of the song... )

