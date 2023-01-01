Notes:



Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra, “La Playa (Aruba)”

from Bang Bang

Geffen - 1966



Shirley Ellis, “The Name Game”

from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens

WRKO



The Ad Libs, “The Boy from New York City”

from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens

WRKO



Critters, “Mr. Diengly Sad”

from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens

WRKO



The Standells, “Dirty Water”

from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens

WRKO



The Outsiders, “What Makes you so bad You Weren't Brought Up That Way”

from Time Won't Let me

Capitol



The Outsiders, “Time Won't Let Me”

from Time Won't let me

Capitol - 1966



The Association, “Dartmouth? Dartmouth!”

from Goodbye Columbus

Rhino/Warner Records - 1969



Frijid Pink, “Cryin' Shame (Remastered)”

from Frijid Pink (Digitially Remastered)

Repertoire Records (UK) Limited - 1969



Pink Floyd, “The Gnome (Sep 25 1967)”

from BBC 1967

No Kidding



Pink Floyd, “The Scarecrow (Sep 25 1967)”

from BBC 1967

No Kidding



Pink Floyd, “Set The Controls for the Heart of the sun (Sep 25 1967)”

from BBC 1967

No Kidding



The Kinks, “Dandy”

from Face to Face

Sanctuary Records - 1966



The Kinks, “Too Much on My Mind”

from Face to Face

Sanctuary Records - 1966



The Comfortable Chair, “The Beast (Kali Yuza)”

from The Comfortable Chair

Start Entertainments Limited - 1967



Grateful Dead, “Cream Puff War”

from Grateful Dead (8-Track)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1967



Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain And Snow (8-Track)”

from Grateful Dead (8-Track)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1967



David Bowie, “Suffragette City”

from ChangesOneBowie 8-Track

Parlophone UK - 1976



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Ain't No Telling (Demo)”

from Bold As Love

Legacy Recordings - 2025



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “One Rainy Wish (Alternate Version)”

from Bold As Love

Legacy Recordings - 2025



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Take 30)”

from Bold As Love

Legacy Recordings - 2025



Smash Machine, “Strange”

from Smash Machine

Independent Pressing



Smash Machine, “Buttered Popcorn”

from Smash Machine

Independent Pressing



Smash Machine, “Shades”

from Smash Machine

Independent Pressing



Curtis Mayfield, “I Plan to Stay a Believer (Live)”

from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track

Rhino - 1971



Curtis Mayfield, “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue (Live)”

from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track

Rhino - 1971



Toby Muñoz, “Que siga el picadillo”

from Que siga la parranda - EP

Tamayo Records - 1972



The McCharmlys, “Crying”

from The McCharmlys

Nu-Tone - 2023



The McCharmlys, “Awful Thing”

from The McCharmlys

Nu-Tone - 2023



Acelia, “Little Bit More”

from Acelia

Haart Studio Records - 2021



Brigitte Calls Me Baby, “Eddie My Love”

from The Future Is Our Way Out

ATO Records - 2024



Kali Uchis, “ILYSMIH”

from Sincerely: P.S.

Capitol Records - 2025



Nilüfer Yanya, “Kneel”

from Dancing Shoes - EP

Ninja Tune - 2025



Meredith Monk, "Dolmen Music"