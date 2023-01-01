|
Xavier Cugat and His Orchestra, “La Playa (Aruba)”
from Bang Bang
Geffen - 1966
Shirley Ellis, “The Name Game”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO
The Ad Libs, “The Boy from New York City”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO
Critters, “Mr. Diengly Sad”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO
The Standells, “Dirty Water”
from 68 WRKO 30 Goldens
WRKO
The Outsiders, “What Makes you so bad You Weren't Brought Up That Way”
from Time Won't Let me
Capitol
The Outsiders, “Time Won't Let Me”
from Time Won't let me
Capitol - 1966
The Association, “Dartmouth? Dartmouth!”
from Goodbye Columbus
Rhino/Warner Records - 1969
Frijid Pink, “Cryin' Shame (Remastered)”
from Frijid Pink (Digitially Remastered)
Repertoire Records (UK) Limited - 1969
Pink Floyd, “The Gnome (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding
Pink Floyd, “The Scarecrow (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding
Pink Floyd, “Set The Controls for the Heart of the sun (Sep 25 1967)”
from BBC 1967
No Kidding
The Kinks, “Dandy”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966
The Kinks, “Too Much on My Mind”
from Face to Face
Sanctuary Records - 1966
The Comfortable Chair, “The Beast (Kali Yuza)”
from The Comfortable Chair
Start Entertainments Limited - 1967
Grateful Dead, “Cream Puff War”
from Grateful Dead (8-Track)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967
Grateful Dead, “Cold Rain And Snow (8-Track)”
from Grateful Dead (8-Track)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967
David Bowie, “Suffragette City”
from ChangesOneBowie 8-Track
Parlophone UK - 1976
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Ain't No Telling (Demo)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “One Rainy Wish (Alternate Version)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Take 30)”
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025
Smash Machine, “Strange”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing
Smash Machine, “Buttered Popcorn”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing
Smash Machine, “Shades”
from Smash Machine
Independent Pressing
Curtis Mayfield, “I Plan to Stay a Believer (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track
Rhino - 1971
Curtis Mayfield, “We the People Who Are Darker Than Blue (Live)”
from Curtis/Live! (Live @ Bitter End, NYC) - 8-track
Rhino - 1971
Toby Muñoz, “Que siga el picadillo”
from Que siga la parranda - EP
Tamayo Records - 1972
The McCharmlys, “Crying”
from The McCharmlys
Nu-Tone - 2023
The McCharmlys, “Awful Thing”
from The McCharmlys
Nu-Tone - 2023
Acelia, “Little Bit More”
from Acelia
Haart Studio Records - 2021
Brigitte Calls Me Baby, “Eddie My Love”
from The Future Is Our Way Out
ATO Records - 2024
Kali Uchis, “ILYSMIH”
from Sincerely: P.S.
Capitol Records - 2025
Nilüfer Yanya, “Kneel”
from Dancing Shoes - EP
Ninja Tune - 2025
Meredith Monk, “Dolmen Music” (first 6 seconds of the song... )