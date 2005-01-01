The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
In Kashmir and around the world
Weekly Program
Nighat Shafi Pandit, Parveena Ahangar, Dilafrose Qazi, village widows, Devaki Jain, Betty Reardon 
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2025, midnight
In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a woman who is working to bring down the current leader of Venezuela - she's the 20th woman named to that award. But  20 years earlier, in 2005, women around the world created a campaign to jointly recognize a thousand examples, of the millions of women around the world, who struggle to prevent and repair the vast human damage from violent conflict. Nusrat Ara interviewed three of the nominated women peace activist from Kashmir for WINGS. about what they did - and are still doing! - ​in ​occupied Kashmir. And afterwards, the voice of Indian economist Devaki Jain, who was also one of the thousand women recommended for the Peace Prize.
Primary producer, Nusrat Ara; additional sound: Lys Anzia; series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

updated from 2006
00:28:51 1 Nov. 17, 2025
Kashmir, India, New York, Canada
