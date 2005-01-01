Summary: In 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a woman who is working to bring down the current leader of Venezuela - she's the 20th woman named to that award. But 20 years earlier, in 2005, women around the world created a campaign to jointly recognize a thousand examples, of the millions of women around the world, who struggle to prevent and repair the vast human damage from violent conflict. Nusrat Ara interviewed three of the nominated women peace activist from Kashmir for WINGS. about what they did - and are still doing! - ​in ​occupied Kashmir. And afterwards, the voice of Indian economist Devaki Jain, who was also one of the thousand women recommended for the Peace Prize.