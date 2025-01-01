Summary: “From Garden River to the Globe: Brad Pine’s Digital Vision”



Joining us today is Brad Pine, the creative force behind Waboos, RezFox, Tomahawk141 and the entire Etribe digital ecosystem. Brad is transforming how Indigenous people connect, promote their businesses, and share their culture through technology. His mission is simple but powerful: build Indigenous-owned digital tools that strengthen our economies, preserve our identity, and invite the world to experience the beauty of our culture with respect. We’re thrilled to have him on the show today to talk about his vision, his work, and the future of Indigenous-led digital innovation.ABOUT BRAD PINE



Brad Pine is an Ojibway entrepreneur, digital innovator, and the founder of Waboos.ca and the Etribe Media Network, based in Garden River First Nation in Ontario, Canada. A longtime advocate for Indigenous digital sovereignty, Brad has dedicated his career to building online tools, directories, and mobile apps that empower Indigenous entrepreneurs and connect communities across Turtle Island. Through platforms such as Waboos, RezFox, Tomahawk141, and Healers on Demand, Brad’s work provides Indigenous-owned businesses greater visibility while offering non-Indigenous audiences meaningful, respectful access to Indigenous culture, tourism, and knowledge.



Driven by a mission to create Indigenous-led technology for a new generation, Brad and his Ojibway team focus on developing culturally grounded digital spaces designed to uplift Indigenous economies and strengthen community connections. His leadership has made Waboos one of the most promising Indigenous business discovery platforms in Canada. We were honored to welcome Brad as a guest on Indigenous in the News, where he shared insights into his digital vision, his community-driven approach, and the future of Indigenous innovation.



ABOUT ETRIBE NETWORK



Waboos.ca or Waboos is a Indigenous owned company located on the Garden River First Nation, Ontario, Canada. Our Ojibway Team prides itself on supplying the tools for our Indigenous people to promote their businesses. Our suite of Websites and apps are Native specific or Indigenous specific content aimed at providing a access point for Non Natives or Non Indigenous users to learn and experience our beautiful culture. More Native Specific, Indigenous specific content website/apps from the Etribe Network are; www.tomahawk141.com “Splitting the Airwaves Right Down the Middle Between Mainstream and The Rez” playing equal parts Indigenous artists and mainstream Non-Indigenous artists. www.rezfox.ca “Live, Love, Learn” Our 3L vision Live life to the fullest, Love unconditionally and Learn about other Cultures. Rezfox is a place of learning, a place to exchange ideas, a place to maybe even find love. www.healersondemand.com a place where “Seekers” can find alternative medicines from “Healers” globally.



ABOUT WABOOS

ABOUT TOMAHAWK 141



Tomahawk 141 is an Indigenous-owned digital radio station and mobile app created by Brad Pine and the Etribe Media Network, based in Garden River First Nation. The station delivers a unique and innovative listening experience by pairing one Indigenous artist with one mainstream artist in the same genre, offering a balanced blend that both uplifts Indigenous musicians and appeals to broader audiences. With programming that spans rock, pop, country, hip hop, and more, Tomahawk 141 serves as an exciting platform for discovering new Indigenous talent while keeping listeners connected to music they already love.



Available on both iOS and Android, the Tomahawk 141 app allows users to stream music anywhere, explore Indigenous sounds, and connect with cultural content in a modern, accessible format. Backed by the mission of “splitting the airwaves down the middle,” the station promotes visibility, representation, and cultural pride through music. As part of Brad Pine’s growing suite of Indigenous digital platforms—including Waboos, RezFox, and Healers on Demand—Tomahawk 141 highlights the power of Indigenous-led innovation in the media and technology space.