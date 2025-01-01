“Naked Civil Servant” Quentin Crisp on rights, wrongs and being human; the “Rainbow Rewind” recalls more November birthdays and key events; the Turks and Caicos Islands is ordered to recognize a gay couple’s marriage, the U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear a challenge to marriage equality, Kazakhstan is primed to ban “LGBTQ propaganda”, China bans 2 popular gay dating apps, U.S. Catholic bishops tell Church-run hospitals to deny gender-affirming care, the newly enthroned Church in Wales’ first woman Archbishop is also a proud lesbian, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Joe Boehnlein and Tanya Kane-Parry, produced by Brian DeShazor. "The Rainbow Rewind" written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor, who also produced the Quentin Crisp remembrance feature. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Moody Blues, and from the films "The Naked Civil Servant" and "Homo Heights". In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!