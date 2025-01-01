Walkuman Style #125 re-run

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Gamma Krush

Contributor: Gamma Krush Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 12, 2025, midnight

Summary: 1. Saturday Night - Torae

2. Welcome to the Planet - Swamp Thing

3. X-Man - Sadat X

4. Brain Cells - Villain Park

5. The Nod Factor (original/Nick Wiz remix) - Mad Skillz

6. Flame Griller - AJFA 4:Alright/OK

7. Funkorama - Redman

8. I Know - J. See ft. Soccorro

9. Boom Bap - Amiri

10. Beautiful Day - Davon ft. Karim

11. Hello! - royceBIRTH (Stonam)

12. Fact Remains - Es

13. All Good Pt. 2 - Illa J ft. Moka Only and Ivan Ave

14. 1990 Something - Eclypse ft. DJ Bamboo

15. The Natural - Mic Geronimo

16. Bronx Keeps Creating It - Fat Joe

17. Silent Soldiers - Awon & Phoniks

18. Don't Let Up (instrumental) - 427 & Beats Annonymous

19. Midnight Sun - Max-I-Million

Credits: 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario



Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands



Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts



Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba



Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario



Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Notes: For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.



