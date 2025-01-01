1. Saturday Night - Torae 2. Welcome to the Planet - Swamp Thing 3. X-Man - Sadat X 4. Brain Cells - Villain Park 5. The Nod Factor (original/Nick Wiz remix) - Mad Skillz 6. Flame Griller - AJFA 4:Alright/OK 7. Funkorama - Redman 8. I Know - J. See ft. Soccorro 9. Boom Bap - Amiri 10. Beautiful Day - Davon ft. Karim 11. Hello! - royceBIRTH (Stonam) 12. Fact Remains - Es 13. All Good Pt. 2 - Illa J ft. Moka Only and Ivan Ave 14. 1990 Something - Eclypse ft. DJ Bamboo 15. The Natural - Mic Geronimo 16. Bronx Keeps Creating It - Fat Joe 17. Silent Soldiers - Awon & Phoniks 18. Don't Let Up (instrumental) - 427 & Beats Annonymous 19. Midnight Sun - Max-I-Million
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.