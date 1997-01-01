Summary: According to a recent Forbes report, 65 million American households have pet dogs. Plenty of those people buy toys for their dogs, which is a nice thing to do, except that it leads to an enormous amount of waste - an estimated 634 million dog toys end up in US landfills each year. That's approximately 40,500 tons of dog toy garbage. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Spencer Williams, the founder and CEO of West Paw, a small dog toy company out of Bozeman, Montana that is doing its best to reduce the carbon pawprint. We look at the company's products, find out how their commitment to recycling distinguishes them from the rest of the sector, and delve into some carbon-neutral ideas for keeping your pet entertained without toys.