Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
As Protests Continue in DC: Trump Is A Genocidal Racist & How the Regime Can Be Driven From Power
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day (RNL Show}; Noche Diaz (RevCom Corps); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Voices from Los Angeles, protest for the disappeared.
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2025, midnight
This week, as protests continue in Washington, DC, we're bringing back a recent program. Bob Avakian, Trump is a genocidal racist. Noche Diaz, November 5, The Time Has Come for the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime. Friends and family of those disappeared by ICE Gestapo protest in LA. Bob Avakian on the potential for revolution.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

