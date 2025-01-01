This week, as protests continue in Washington, DC, we're bringing back a recent program. Bob Avakian, Trump is a genocidal racist. Noche Diaz, November 5, The Time Has Come for the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime. Friends and family of those disappeared by ICE Gestapo protest in LA. Bob Avakian on the potential for revolution.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.