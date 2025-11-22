The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 20, 2025, midnight
The Surfrajettes turn up the reverb and drop the puck on The True North's second anthem, Hockey Night In Canada! Plus, new Afro-Colombian from Nuevos Rios, new Brazilian-Caribbean from Iuna Falcao and a Ghanian song of empowerment for girls, "No Orgasm In Heaven". Ponder life's little mysteries with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Nuevos Rios - Sumba Ale
Nusantara Beat - Kalangkang
Joy Brandt & Bruno Capinan - Laguna CANCON
Alex Cuba - Tiempo Para Vivir CANCON
Antibalas - Solace
The Surfrajettes - Hockey Night In Canada CANCON
Iuna Falcao - Feminina
Delgres - Mo Jodi
Polyrhythmics - Clydsdale
Lamisi - No Orgasm In Heaven
Sinouj - Hak Dellali (Voodoo Cuts Remix)
Cheikh Lo - Jikko
Ozomatli - Mi Destino
Babu - I Believe Her
Ex Generation - Bandra Hustle

59:46

World Beat Canada Radio November 22 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:46 1 Nov. 20, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 