The Surfrajettes turn up the reverb and drop the puck on The True North's second anthem, Hockey Night In Canada! Plus, new Afro-Colombian from Nuevos Rios, new Brazilian-Caribbean from Iuna Falcao and a Ghanian song of empowerment for girls, "No Orgasm In Heaven". Ponder life's little mysteries with World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Nuevos Rios - Sumba Ale Nusantara Beat - Kalangkang Joy Brandt & Bruno Capinan - Laguna CANCON Alex Cuba - Tiempo Para Vivir CANCON Antibalas - Solace The Surfrajettes - Hockey Night In Canada CANCON Iuna Falcao - Feminina Delgres - Mo Jodi Polyrhythmics - Clydsdale Lamisi - No Orgasm In Heaven Sinouj - Hak Dellali (Voodoo Cuts Remix) Cheikh Lo - Jikko Ozomatli - Mi Destino Babu - I Believe Her Ex Generation - Bandra Hustle