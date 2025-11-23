The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Music
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 20, 2025, midnight
Coming in hot! Celt In A Twist presents 3 debuts off the top from Brogeal, Basco and Haggis X-1, launching an hour to stir the heart, feed the soul and soothe your conscience in the tradition of the greatest storytellers on the planet. Discover music with meat on the bone from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Basco - The Huntress/Twenty Thousand Stars/Ten Minutes To Landfall
Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON
Kevin Michael Offord - For Abbigail CANCON
Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire
Dom DufF - Dorn d'Ar Vann
Dropkick Murphys (ft. The Mary Wallopers) - Bury The Bones
Fergus - Back Of Beyond
Maggie's Wake - Adaptation CANCON
Peatbogg Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan
John Doyle - Elevenses
Nevrida - Matylek
Pol Hellou & Friends - Star Of The County Down
The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON
Phoenyx - Banish Misfortune

59:40

Celt In A Twist November 23 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:40 1 Nov. 20, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 