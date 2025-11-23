Coming in hot! Celt In A Twist presents 3 debuts off the top from Brogeal, Basco and Haggis X-1, launching an hour to stir the heart, feed the soul and soothe your conscience in the tradition of the greatest storytellers on the planet. Discover music with meat on the bone from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Brogeal - Stuck Inside Basco - The Huntress/Twenty Thousand Stars/Ten Minutes To Landfall Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON Kevin Michael Offord - For Abbigail CANCON Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire Dom DufF - Dorn d'Ar Vann Dropkick Murphys (ft. The Mary Wallopers) - Bury The Bones Fergus - Back Of Beyond Maggie's Wake - Adaptation CANCON Peatbogg Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan John Doyle - Elevenses Nevrida - Matylek Pol Hellou & Friends - Star Of The County Down The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON Phoenyx - Banish Misfortune