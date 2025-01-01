Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From FRANCE- Talk of a secret peace plan for Ukraine negotiated by the US and Russia angered many European leaders. The day before French President Macron and Zelensky announced an agreement for Ukraine to buy 100 French top end fighter jets. A review of British papers commenting on what is being called the most sweeping asylum policy overhaul of modern times, making it much tougher on refugees in the UK.



From GERMANY- UN climate talks at COP30 in Brazil have drawn thousands of activists from around the world. Their demand is for real action, not just words on climate justice and change. A report by Tim Schauenberg on the scope of the protests and whether they are having an effect on the direction of the conference.



From JAPAN- The new PM of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, created serious tension with China by suggesting that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would threaten Japan. China had agreed to import Japanese seafood recently but stopped after the PMs remarks on Taiwan. Toyota will invest nearly a $ billion in 5 factories making hybrid and electric cars in the US. The Israeli military killed 13 people at a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. Israel carried out aerial attacks across Gaza on Wednesday killing 25.



From CUBA- Venezuelan President Maduro criticized the President of Trinidad and Tobago for allowing the installation of US military on their territory 15 km from Venezuela. The UN Security Council approved a US plan for a so-called stabilization force in Gaza, directed by a Board of Peace chaired by Trump- Russia denounced the plan which has no Palestinian input.





"Our number one enemy is ignorance. And I believe that is the number one enemy for everyone- not understanding what is actually going on in the world."

--Julian Assange



