Summary: On November 17th, the United Nations Security Council adopted the so-called Trump peace plan for Gaza. Resolution 2803 effectively makes the United States and Israel the joint rulers of Gaza, aided by complicit governments from the region and around the world. Former senior UN human rights official and international human rights lawyer, Craig Mokhiber, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council and what may come next.



Ali Abunimah reports on Palestinians from Gaza, recently released from Israeli detention, who have given harrowing descriptions of sexual torture by their Israeli captors.



The Electronic Intifada’s contributor, Donya Abu Sitta, reports on the return of medical patients who had been receiving treatment outside of Gaza. Amid the joy and relief of their families, these patients come back to a landscape of utter destruction and a collapsed health care system with limited access to basic medication and treatments.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the latest exchange of fallen captives and the Israeli military’s use of the Yellow Line as pretext to continue destroying eastern Gaza.