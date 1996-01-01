The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Be All You Can Be!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, no matter what happens, don’t stop believin’ in you, that’s Journey from 1981. So welcome to the café featuring eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 459. This time the Sonic Café motivates you to get off the couch, and Be All You Can Be, with multiple motivational messages scattered throughout the program, including Sylvester Stalones’ famous speech from Rocky, Denzel Washington’s 11 things most people learn too late in life. Plus Dan Pera’s become fearless speech’ He gets run over by a buffalo and then kills it with a knife. We think the take away here is just don’t get on the wrong side of Dan Pera. Our music mix spans 36 years, with each tune selected to motivate you to be the best you can be. For some reason many of the tunes come from the 80’s. I guess people needed a lot of motivation back then. Listen for Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger, Roxette’s Dressed for Success, Foster the People, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Eddie Shaw, Imagine Dragons, Europe with the Final Countdown, and of course many more. So join us and Be All You Can Be. From 1986 this is Bon Jovi, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Don't Stop Believin'
Artist: Journey
LP: Journey's Greatest Hits
Yr: 1981
Song 2: Livin' on a Prayer
Artist: Bon Jovi
LP: Slippery When Wet
Yr: 1986
Song 3: This motivational speech from ROCKY
Artist: Sylvester Stallone
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Eye of the Tiger
Artist: Survivor
LP: Eye of the Tiger
Yr. 1982
Song 5: I Will Survive
Artist: CAKE
LP: Fashion Nugget
Yr: 1996
Song 6: 11 things people learn too late in life
Artist: Denzel Washington
LP:
Yr:
Song 7: Dressed for Success
Artist: Roxette
LP: Look Sharp!
Year: 1988
Song 8: Don't Stop (Color On The Walls)
Artist: Foster The People
LP: Torches
Yr: 2011
Song 9: Walls No. 3
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
LP: She's the One Soundtrack
Yr: 1996
Song 10: Be Fearless Inspirational Speech
Artist: Dan Pera
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: I'm Still Standing (Remastered)
Artist: Elton John
LP: Diamonds
Yr: 1983
Song 12: Don't Stop
Artist: Fleetwood Mac
LP: Rumours
Yr: 1977
Song 13: The Final Countdown
Artist: Europe
LP: The Final Countdown
Yr: 1986
Song 14: Sitting On Top Of The World
Artist: Eddie Shaw
LP: Four Decades Of Eddie Shaw
Yr: 2000
Song 15: Whatever It Takes
Artist: Imagine Dragons
LP:
Yr: 2017
Song 16: We Are The Champions
Artist: Queen
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1977
Song 17: Case Of The Missing Lady Fingers
Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet
LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham
Yr: 1991
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

