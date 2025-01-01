Notes:

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE David Halpin Covid Enquiry big pharma Toxic Junk and taking responsibility for our own health - 00:30:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Gypsy James Donovan Avonmouth traveller transit site EVICTED St Anthonys Park Bristol - 00:50:00

#4 - EXCLUSIVE Alex Krainer letter to UK bubble blower in chief Rachel Reeves - 00:25:00

#5 - Len Deighton Ipcress File class war ecucatiuon Communism Thames TV (1983) - 00:25:00

#6 - EXCLUSIVE Steve Hall Accelerationists in the Treasury state investment reindustrialisation Rachel Reeves and Mark Fisher - 00:35:00

#7 - Economy Rewind: They Designed a System You Can Never Escape 315 Trillion dollars of debt, usury - 00:20:00

#8 - EXCLUSIVE Phil Bevin is 'Defend Our Juries' a Psyop? - 00:35:00

#9 - Betar USA Zionist Street Fighting Group Grayzone - 00:50:00

#10 - EXCLUSIVE David Livingstone Phoenicians, Druids, Satanic Nazis to Charles Manson and Accelerationism - 01:10:00