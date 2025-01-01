Notes: Five years after the shutdowns, small businesses are still rebuilding. This highlight episode surfaces what hurt—and what helped—from PPP/EIDL and SBA debt relief to on-the-ground technical help and community buying. Hear insights from SBA, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, Bayview Bistro, CVL Economics, SFMade, GGRA, Blue Plate SF, Nana Joe’s Granola, En2Action, and more. Listen, then act: order direct, buy gift cards, book local catering, and support the organizations and owners featured here.



Part two continues a three-episode highlight arc drawn from our special COVID-19 series. During the pandemic's depths, the series provided a platform for frontline leaders share how they moved entire meal programs outdoors, expanded pop-up pantries, built new hygiene hubs and hotel-based shelters, and kept elders safely fed at home—often with fewer volunteers and greater risk. Five years later, we revisit these powerful conversations, honoring the ongoing resilience of local organizations still fighting hunger and food insecurity today. Here's the link to the ep web landing page: https://georgekoster.com/voc-c19-highlights-part-2