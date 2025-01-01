The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
TWIP-251123 Neighbors, Narratives, and the Truth of Palestine
Weekly Program
Host and Narrator: Abby Masri
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Nov. 23, 2025, midnight
Today, we turn our attention not to headlines, but to the human question of neighborliness. Too often, Palestinians are spoken of as if they are unworthy reduced to caricatures, painted as “bad neighbors,” or dismissed as a threat. Cities like Dearborn, Michigan, with its vibrant Arab and Palestinian community, are stigmatized as places of hostility rather than celebrated as centers of resilience and care.
But what does it truly mean to have a Palestinian as a neighbor? Would they throw trash at your door, scratch your car, or break your windows? Or would they do what Palestinians have done for centuries—offer hospitality, share food, and treat the neighbor, whether Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, with dignity?
To challenge the myths, we bring you a clip titled “Jewish Rabbi Gives an Islamic History Lesson.” In it, Rabbi Dovid Weiss of Neturei Karta reminds us of a deeper truth: that Jewish and Muslim communities lived side by side for generations, often in peace, often in solidarity. He recalls how Jews found refuge in Muslim lands after being expelled from Europe, and how coexistence—not suspicion—defined centuries of shared history.
So today, we ask not whether Palestinians can be good neighbors, but why the world has been taught to believe otherwise. And we listen to voices—like Rabbi Weiss—that remind us of the dignity, hospitality, and humanity that Palestinians have always carried with them.
Stay with us.
This is This Week in Palestine.
And this is where the silence ends.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Sofia Rose Wolman, Juliet Salameh Olivier, Dr. Rana Awwad, Dr. Bethany Marks, Professor Yara Rashed Tahani Abu Mosa, Reynad Alghool, and editor Mohammed Alghool

Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 Nov. 22, 2025
Newton, Dorchester, Boston, and elswhere.
  View Script
    
 00:59:52  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 