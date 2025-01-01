Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Hataalii in our Spotlight Interview (Indigenous Rock, Country)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Window Rock, Arizona, Mr. Hataalii into the house. The young Diné musician who continues to redefine Native indie rock with his soulful lyrics and unique sound. His latest album, I’ll Be Around, weaves stories of life, identity, and community. Get ready for a conversation that blends music, culture, and vision. You can read all about him at our place at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/hataalii.



Enjoy music from Hataalii, Mike Bern, Samantha Crain, Darren Geffre, Def Jef, Julian Taylor, Carsen Gray, Burnstick, Mitch Walking El, Nathan Cunningham, Logan Staats, Cary Morin, Cactus Rose, Raven Reid, The Melawmen Collecitve, Toko Tasi, Elastic Bond, Ecuador Manta, Gary Small & the Coyote Bros, Injunuity, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Pura Fe, Janet Panic, Latin League, Robin Cisek, Latin Playboys and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.