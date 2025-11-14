The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
ice-world microbes respond
Weekly Program
Trond Kristiansen, Scott Sugden, Gustaf Hugelius, Christina Schadel, Fabian Seemann
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 23, 2025, midnight
Could a rapid change in microbes unbalance world systems? Biologist Trond Kristiansen. From Montreal, scientist Scott Sugden reviews “Current and projected effects of climate change in cryosphere microbial ecosystems”. From COP30 Brazil, permafrost thaw is NOW. Worrying news from scientists Gustaf Hugelius, Christina Schadel, and Fabian Seemann. Breaking polar science from Radio Ecoshock.
Sugden & Kristiansen interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Other speakers recorded at COP30 November 14, 2025 at International Cryosphere Pavilion
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:38 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251126 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 23, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 251126 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 23, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 251126 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 23, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 