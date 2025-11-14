Could a rapid change in microbes unbalance world systems? Biologist Trond Kristiansen. From Montreal, scientist Scott Sugden reviews “Current and projected effects of climate change in cryosphere microbial ecosystems”. From COP30 Brazil, permafrost thaw is NOW. Worrying news from scientists Gustaf Hugelius, Christina Schadel, and Fabian Seemann. Breaking polar science from Radio Ecoshock.
Sugden & Kristiansen interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Other speakers recorded at COP30 November 14, 2025 at International Cryosphere Pavilion
