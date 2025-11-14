Polar Change - Global Ripples

Subtitle: ice-world microbes respond

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Trond Kristiansen, Scott Sugden, Gustaf Hugelius, Christina Schadel, Fabian Seemann

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 23, 2025, midnight

Summary: Could a rapid change in microbes unbalance world systems? Biologist Trond Kristiansen. From Montreal, scientist Scott Sugden reviews “Current and projected effects of climate change in cryosphere microbial ecosystems”. From COP30 Brazil, permafrost thaw is NOW. Worrying news from scientists Gustaf Hugelius, Christina Schadel, and Fabian Seemann. Breaking polar science from Radio Ecoshock.

Credits: Sugden & Kristiansen interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Other speakers recorded at COP30 November 14, 2025 at International Cryosphere Pavilion

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:38 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



