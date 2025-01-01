Summary: The African Union is a massive organization comprised of all 55 countries of the continent. Barbara Glover works with its Development Agency as lead investigator of a project titled "Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence in African Union Member States. " Glover is based in South Africa, but she came to Mombasa for a conference in November 2025. WINGS' Kenya correspondent Diana Wanyonyi interviewed her about her background and her work. She says youth are especially active in designing uses of AI for the general good, but foreign funders may take their ideas to develop in richer countries.