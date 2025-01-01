The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Technology can work for the common good
Weekly Program
Barbara Glover is a policy-oriented innovation strategist, championing the responsible adoption and governance of emerging technologies across Africa.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Nov. 24, 2025, midnight
The African Union is a massive organization comprised of all 55 countries of the continent.  Barbara Glover works with its Development Agency as lead investigator of a project titled "Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence in African Union Member States. "  Glover is based in South Africa, but she came to Mombasa for a conference in November 2025. WINGS' Kenya correspondent Diana Wanyonyi interviewed her about her background and her work. She says youth are especially active in designing uses of AI for the general good, but foreign funders may take their ideas to develop in richer countries. 
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi in Mombasa, Kenya; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:53 1 Nov. 24, 2025
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
