Professor Eric Cheyfitz on Zionism, Genocide, and His Conflict with Cornell

Subtitle:

Program Type: 10

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mary Anne Grady Flores, Eric Cheyfitz

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 24, 2025, midnight

Summary: This episode is Professor Eric Cheyfitz on Zionism, Genocide, and His Conflict with Cornell.



It features longtime Catholic Worker peace activist Mary Anne Grady Flores in conversation with Cornell Professor Eric Cheyfitz, a scholar specializing in the study of settler colonialism and genocide.



The interview took place in Ithaca, NY on November 8, 2025.

Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com.



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (01:01:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I added a short intro.



Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Omits the introductory biographical information regarding Professor Cheyfitz. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315





