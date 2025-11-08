The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Essential Dissent
Mary Anne Grady Flores, Eric Cheyfitz
Nov. 24, 2025, midnight
This episode is Professor Eric Cheyfitz on Zionism, Genocide, and His Conflict with Cornell.

It features longtime Catholic Worker peace activist Mary Anne Grady Flores in conversation with Cornell Professor Eric Cheyfitz, a scholar specializing in the study of settler colonialism and genocide.

The interview took place in Ithaca, NY on November 8, 2025.
Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (01:01:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I added a short intro.

Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Omits the introductory biographical information regarding Professor Cheyfitz. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

